Pat Mahomes and 3 Other Must-Start Quarterbacks in Week 1 Fantasy Football

The quarterback position runs as deep as ever in 2026 fantasy football. Many leagues have players like Matthew Stafford and Pat Mahomes warming the bench. That is how deep it truly is — former MVPs are not even starting. That being said, each week offers a unique situation. For defensive matchups to environmental and injury-related factors, weekly start 'em sit 'em's will vary. In Week 1, I suggest starting these 4 quarterbacks.

Matthew Stafford

The post-Robert Saleh 49ers defense is not expected to be good but rather below NFL average. The FPI has them as the NFL's 19th-ranked defense, and they will not get off to an easy start against the NFL's best offense, the LA Rams.

My projections find a massive advantage through the air for Stafford. Despite his QB15 range over the season, I have him as the QB8 in Week 1. With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal, I have Stafford throwing for 275 yards and 2.2 touchdowns in Australia.

Bo Nix

I am very bullish on Nix this season. He is at very low injury risk, with last season's ankle ailment being his only major setback since the start of his college career. Nix looks great, according to reports out of Denver. Come to 2026, Nix gets Jaylen Waddle to his support. That will free up Courtland Sutton in the X-receiver role. I expect the Broncos to be a breakout offense this season.

ESPN projects the Chiefs to be just the 26th-best cornerback unit in the NFL and 15th for their safeties. Denver happens to have the highest-rated offensive line. Nix will have time to pass and is a very low-risk start on Monday night.

Pat Mahomes

Mahomes will start on Monday night. Despite a lack of scrambling ability in his ACL return, Mahomes does match up well on multiple fronts.

First off, Mahomes may have one of his better pass-catching groups since they have Tyreek Hill. Rashee Rice is there, as is Xavier Worthy, back from injury, though an injury plagued his 2025 season. Cyrus Allen has been making noise, with a little bit of promise from Jalen Royals, who is already an established Tyquan Thornton. He then has more run support via Kenneth Walker III.

Denver has the 7th-ranked cornerback group and the 12th-ranked safety group12th-ranked in the NFL. They are just the 19th-best pass rush. The matchup is not quite as threatening as one may have thought. I am bullish on Andy Reid and Mahomes getting back to their contending selves and doing so in Week 1 under that loud Arrowhead crowd.

Jared Goff

The betting lines suggest a shootout will happen down in New Orleans. The total for that game is 49.5, with the Lions being 6.5-point favorites. That implies the Lions will score just over 28 points in the game.

My game projection is even more bullish than the betting lines suggest. I have the Lions scoring just north of 29 points in the game. Given that Goff offers zero rushing value, we are banking on him either throwing for over 300 yards or at least two touchdowns. That is clearly being deemed a mediocre Saints defense.

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