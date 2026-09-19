Start Trey'Dez Green & These College Fantasy Football Standouts in Week 3

As the college football season transitions into Week 3, early-season noise begins to yield to actionable data. Rather than chasing one-off blowout box scores or relying solely on pre-season draft stock, winning fantasy managers focus on structural volume. Identifying where consistent, projectable touches intersect with vulnerable defensive match-ups is the single best way to optimize your weekly starting lineup.

Jayden Maiava (QB,USC) @Rutgers

Season Metrics: 896 Passing Yards (80.7% completion rate), 10 passing TDs through 2 games.

Jayden Maiava is putting together a great start to the season for USC.



23/25, 349 PYDS, 3 PTD, 0 INT in a 39-0 win over Fresno State



Through 2 games: 48/54, 635 PYDS, 5 PTD, 0 INT. pic.twitter.com/9JIhzJH6ur — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 5, 2026

Why Start Him: Maiava enters Week 3 leading the FBS in passing yards while operating at a n incredible completion clip. Lincoln Riley's fast-paced offense continues to dial up downfield passing concepts, keeping Maiava locked into heavy passing volume. Against a secondary struggling with coverage handoffs, his efficiency and yardage floor make him a top-tier fantasy QB1.

Nate Sheppard (RB, Duke) vs.Stanford

Season Metrics: 59 carries, 374 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Nate Sheppard can do it all 👀 pic.twitter.com/VKA8VDn34L — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 12, 2026

Why Start Him: Sheppard is operating as a classic high-volume workhorse back, averaging nearly 30 carries per game across Duke's non-conference slate. His dominant hold over early-down carries, third-down work, and red-zone touches provides one of the safest running back floors in all of college fantasy.

Wayne Knight (RB, UCLA) vs. Purdue

Season Metrics: 8.0 Yards Per Carry, heavy share of backfield touches and high-value touches.

Why Start Him: Knight's elite burst and yards-after-contact ability have translated into enormous production for UCLA. Facing a Week 3 defensive front susceptible to early-down runs, Knight's big-play potential paired with steady touch volume makes him a high-ceiling start across all fantasy formats.

KJ Duff (WR, Rutgers) vs. USC

Season Metrics: 17 receptions, 333 receiving yards, 5 TDs

Rutgers is 0-2, but KJ Duff is having a MONSTER start to the season:



🔴 17 Receptions

🔴 333 Receiving Yards

🔴 5 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/9sfb2z9cSD — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 12, 2026

Why Start Him: Duff has emerged as a dominant scoring threat in the Big Ten, recording 5 touchdowns over his first two starts. He leads the team in target share and deep-ball air yards, making him an essential WR1 or WR2 start against defensive backs prone to giving up explosive plays.

Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State) vs. Kent State

Season Metrics: 30%+ Target Share, 3.50 Yards Per Route Run (YPRR), heavy air-yard share

Jeremiah Smith, despite the loss, put up one one of the BEST performances of his career:



• 8 receptions (led team)

• 164 receiving yards (led team)

• 1 receiving TD (led team)



Forget one of, The Buckeyes WR might be the GREATEST WR prospect EVER. pic.twitter.com/bsPWPAoU9w — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 13, 2026

Why Start Him: Smith continues to operate as an unstoppable alpha receiver in Ohio State's offense. Demanding over 30% of total team targets with an elite Yards Per Route Run metric, Smith commands deep targets and red-zone fades alike. Facing a defense prone to giving up explosive plays down the sideline, Smith is a slam-dunk WR! start with multi-touchdown upside.

Trey'Dez Green (TE, LSU) @Ole Miss

Season Metrics: 75.0+ PFF Grade, high target share, 13.1+ Yards Per Catch, dominant red-zone footprint.

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green (7) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Start Him: At 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, Green is a pure athletic nightmare in the passing game. Under Lane Kiffin's offensive system, Green is frequently flexed out into the slot or split wide to create defensive mismatches. Running routes on over 75% of LSU's dropbacks, Green represents the ideal tight end start, with high target volume combined with elite touchdown upside inside the 20.

Week 3 Strategy Takeaway

Week 3 isn't time to panic over draft status or chase one-week fluke touchdowns, but it;s the week to trust underlying volume. Prioritize players commanding elite target shares, true workhorse carry split percentage, and high route participation in game scripts projected for high totals. Matchup advantages are great, but guaranteed touches win fantasy matchups every single time.