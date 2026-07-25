Trey'Dez Green Could Become the Player Who Defines Lane Kiffin's First LSU Offense

The LSU Tigers are out to prove something this season. Head coach Lane Kiffin wasted no time in quickly overhauling the roster through a massive transfer portal haul.

The wide receiver room was completely revamped, and they'll work quickly to further their chemistry with quarterback Sam Leavitt during fall camp. However, there is one returner on offense that continues to be at the center piece of talks around the offense.

That player is Trey'Dez Green. He'll enter his third season in Baton Rouge, and expectations have never been higher for the Tigers' tight end.

Green Can Significantly Raise LSU's Offensive Ceiling

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green reacts to a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Green recorded 33 catches for 433 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers could double in 2026. The 6'7" tight end sounded excited about Kiffin's plans to use him during SEC Media Days.

"[Kiffin] has been creating mismatches, Green said. I have been moving around the whole field. I don't think I have lined up in the same formation each drive. It is so different."

Green's speed for his size could create a matchup nightmare for defenses. It appears that Kiffin won't utilize him as a traditional tight end, but rather as a bigger wide receiver. If he's able to garner attention from defenses, it clears up space for guys like Jayce Brown and Jackson Harris.

Green was underutilized last season, but still made an impact as a red-zone threat. That's where he can raise the ceiling of this offense. LSU was woeful in the red zone last year.

The Tigers ranked 87th among FBS teams in red-zone scoring percentage (81.82) and 95th in touchdowns scored (23). With improved quarterback play and creative offensive minds in Kiffin and Charlie Weiss Jr., LSU should fare much better in the red zone.

LSU has the tools to be a dynamic offense in 2026. Leavitt's dual-threat ability makes life challenging for defenses. They added depth to the offensive line, including five-star transfer left tackle Jordan Seaton. They also added speed and physicality out wide.

Green could be the largest beneficiary of this coaching change. There is no doubt he was one of the few standouts in an offense that couldn't get out of its own way last year. Now, he has a chance to thrive in a system that prioritizes his abilities. He's no longer a secondary option.

With Kiffin's offensive prowess and Green's capabilities, there is no ceiling on what the LSU tight end could do this upcoming year.

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