With the last week of the NFL season here, some fantasy owners still have one last week to play. It can be a tough week with so many of our stars' roles being uncertain. We have to identify the players who we'd usually start, but might not be great this week, and make sure they aren't in our lineups. These are the wide receivers you should bench in Week 18.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

This has been a disastrous season for Jefferson , hindered by quarterbacks like JJ McCarthy and Max Brosmer. We all thought Jefferson was quarterback-proof coming into the season, and we were all wrong. There is no way we are going back to him this week with Brosmer likely under center. It's unfortunate, but this is simply a dire situation we'll avoid and re-evaluate next season.

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs (21) after a reception during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore is consistently unpredictable and always seems to take a back seat to someone else in the pecking order of targets. In a game with 80 points scored, that Caleb Williams threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns with Rome Odunze sidelined, Moore caught one pass for seven yards in a plus matchup. He does have some boom-or-bust upside, but not enough that he's worth the risk of starting in a must-win matchup.

Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

Of all the busts this season, Thomas might be the worst of them. He is heading into Week 18 without once topping 90 yards this season. He's totaled just 45 receptions for 658 yards and two touchdowns all season, and has failed to reach 50 yards seven times in 13 games. Only once this season has he caught more than four passes in a game. There is zero reason to start a player with a dangerously low floor and almost no upside.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) walks off the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This is an offense we are avoiding this week. Not only are we not sure how much the Chargers will be playing their stars, but they also have a terrible matchup against the Denver Broncos. Denver is allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. It's also been six consecutive weeks that he's failed to reach 45 yards, and he's only twice during that time reached 35 yards.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

The Packers are another team that could be resting their players this week, and if they are, they will definitely rest the oft-injured but very productive Watson. Even if he were to play, he has the worst possible matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to wide receivers. They have been shutting down everyone and are a matchup to be avoided.

