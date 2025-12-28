DJ Moore, Jauan Jennings, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For 49ers vs. Bears

The last game of the Week 17 Sunday NFL slate will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Brock Purdy Over 255.5 Passing Yards

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy has been one of the best QBs in the NFL as of late, which has resulted in some big passing yard games. In his last two games, he has covered the over on his Sunday night prop at 255.5 yards both times, throwing for 295 yards in each game. Going against the Bears, his numbers should be brought back down to earth a bit.

The two teams Purdy last played were the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. Both of these teams rank in the bottom third of the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. The Bears are currently allowing the 18th fewest passing yards per game, but have done especially well at defending the pass as of late.

In their last three games, they are allowing 184.7 passing yards per game. Also, to help the case in taking the under on Purdy’s passing yard prop, the Bears in their last seven games have not allowed an opposing QB to hit the over on this prop.

Jauan Jennings Under 7.5 Targets

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) makes a catch during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

WR for the San Frnsisco 49ers, Jauan Jennings target prop feels like it is too high. He could get an increase in volume due to TE George Kittle likely being out and Ricky Pearsall returning from not playing last week. But even with this, it is unlikely that he will get more than 7.5 targets. In the year, in 13 games, he has only had over this total two times. Also, the Bears have not allowed an opposing WR to have over 7.5 targets in their last three games.

This feels like a spot instead where WR3 Kendrick Bourne is more likely to see a significant boost in volume, rather than a big game being in store for Jennings.

D’Andre Swift Over 59.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In three out of his last four games, RB D’Andre Swift has had over 59.5 rushing yards. The one game he did notplay was against the Green Bay Packers last week, where he rushed for 58 yards. The Packers are allowing the 16th fewest rushing yards per game, while the 49ers are giving up the eighth fewest. But in San Francisco’s last three games, two opposing RB1s covered the over on Swift’s Sunday night rushing yard total. The two RBs that did both had over 90 rushing yards.

With this taking the over on Swift’s total is one of the best props for Sunday night.

DJ Moore Over Longest Reception 20.5 yards

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Current WR1 for the Bears, DJ Moore, has had a reception of over 20.5 yards in his past two games. He should be able to snag another deep ball against a 49ers team that has been vulnerable to the deep ball on occasion this year.

San Francisco this year is allowing the eighth most passing yards this season. In this in there last three games, they have given up a combined total of four receptions of 21 yards or longer. Also, they have allowed in this stretch, a combined total of nine receptions between 17-20 yards.

Colton Loveland Over 3.5 Receptions

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In Bears TE Colston Loveland’s last three games, he has had four or more receptions twice. He should improve this to make it three out of four on Sunday night.

The 49ers this year have been one of the worst teams in defending the TE position. In fantasy football, PPR formats this year they are allowing the ninth most fantasy points to the TE position. Also, the 49ers, in their last six games, have allowed four or more receptions to opposing TE1s three times. Two of the times they did not have four receptions, the TE1s had three.

