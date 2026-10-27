Tony Pollard, RJ Harvey, And More Must-Sit Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 8

With Week 8 approaching quickly, it is time to get our lineups set. The most important position to get right is the running backs, so you have to get them right.

So, the last thing you want is to end up with a dud in your lineup. We are here to make sure you avoid that pitfall. These are our must-sit fantasy football running backs for Week 8.

RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

It's going to be tough to bench Pollard after last week. In Week 7, he carried the ball 25 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns, while catching three passes for 26 yards. However, this game feels a lot more like an aberration rather than a sign of things to come.

Prior to Week 7, he had scored one touchdown all season and averaged just 58 yards per game. He also hadn't caught a pass since Week 4. This week, he will be going up against the Bengals, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points in the league to running backs this season. You should consider benching Pollard this week, as difficult as it may be after last week.

RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

There is no reason to start Harvey this week, and the same goes for JK Dobbins. Jonah Coleman has taken over this backfield, and there isn't enough production to start multiple backs in Denver.

While Harvey's week was saved by a 52-yard touchdown reception, he still only played 16 snaps with three carries and two targets. Harvey should be closer to the waiver wire than your starting lineup.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones was quickly supplanted by Mason as the starter in Minnesota, which makes sense. He is 31 years old and dealing with a couple of injuries.

In Week 7, he played on just 15 offensive snaps and carried the ball just eight times for 26 yards, with one zero-yard reception. There is a slight chance Jones doesn't even play this week and a significant chance that he's limited if he does.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

This is tough because Hampton was my 2026 Breakout Player of the Year pick; however, we have to adjust to what we've seen. We are done with Hampton. The matchup doesn't even matter, but he does have a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The issue is the Rams' offense as a whole. We are benching every single player in that offense because they are all bad options. It starts with the quarterback and trickles down to everyone else.

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