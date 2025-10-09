Lions vs. Chiefs And More High-Scoring Games to Target for Week 6 Fantasy Football
While Vegas over/under totals aren’t the be-all, end-all of what’s going to happen every week, there’s a reason the sportsbooks are still in Vegas so they can’t be ignored.
With that in mind, there are five games with the highest over/under totals for this week that can help us with our fantasy football lineup decisions. A high total doesn’t necessarily translate into specific players putting up huge fantasy scores, but it’s always better to target players in higher total games over similarly-ranked players in lower total games.
Let’s dive into the Week 6 games with the highest over/under totals (note: using DraftKings Sportsbook) and see which non-obvious players we should be targeting in those games.
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (52.5)
This is our highest total game of the week and the one that we should be targeting the most when it comes down to Start ‘Em and Sit ‘Em tiebreakers between two closely-ranked players.
This is an interesting total in terms of how it translates to fantasy purposes, as both teams are really good in terms of limiting fantasy points to specific positions. Neither team is in the bottom-10 in terms of fantasy points allowed to a position except for one: the Detroit Lions are the seventh-worst team in the league in terms of points allowed to opposing wide receivers.
While we need to take all of these points against stats with a grain of salt since five weeks isn’t a huge sample size, we’re starting to see enough patterns where these numbers are starting to mean something.
Xavier Worthy (if he plays) and Jahmyr Gibbs are the obvious options here, but Tyquan Thornton and David Montgomerty are other players who should be on your radar.
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (49.5)
Both teams are in the bottom-half of the league in terms of points allowed per game, so this total makes a lot of sense. The Cowboys, specifically, have been awful on defense and are fourth-worst in the league with 30.8 points allowed per game. On the flip side, the Cowboys are also fourth in the league in terms of points scored per game with 30.2 points per game.
The biggest areas of susceptibility for each team are at running back (and wide receiver for the Cowboys and at tight end for the Panthers. Tetaroia McMillan and George Pickens are the obvious plays, but both Rico Dowdle (revenge game!) and Jake Ferguson have strong matchups.
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (49.5)
The Bills are currently the third-highest scoring team in the league in terms of points per game, while the Falcons are in the bottom-10 in that metric. And conversely, the Bills are currently allowing the third-most points per game while the Falcons defense is in the top-10 in terms of least points allowed. Weird dichotomy, but here we are.
When looking at fantasy points allowed to certain positions, the Bills have been awful at limiting opposing running backs while the Falcons have been excellent at limiting opposing receivers. Bijan Robinson, Josh Allen, and James Cook are the no-brainer starts here, but both teams are great at stopping tight ends, so Dalton Kincaid and Kyle Pitts should be downgraded a bit.
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (49.5)
In this battle of top 2024 draft picks, Caleb Wililams and the Chicago Bears will look to keep pace with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are in the top-10 in terms of most points scored and least points allowed, while the Bears are in the top-12 for most points scored and bottom-5 for points allowed.
When it comes to fantasy production, both teams have been susceptible to the pass, while the Bears are also awful at stopping opposing running backs. Jacory Croskey-Merritt should have a field day against a bad Bears run defense, while Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore, and Deebo Samuel all have plus matchups at receiver.
Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars (47.5)
In our last high-scoring total of the week, the Seahawks will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. This will be an interesting game to watch unfold as both defenses are in the top-12 in terms of least points allowed per game, while both offenses are in the top-10 in terms of most points scored per game.
For fantasy purposes, neither team is specifically good or bad against a specific position, so there aren’t really any leading indicators to direct us here. Overall, however, both defenses have been much better against the run than against the pass, so Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Brian Thomas Jr., Cooper Kupp, and Travis Hunter are all strong plays. A.J. Barner and Hunter Long are also both sneaky starts at tight end with plus matchups for both players.