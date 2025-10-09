Week 6 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Michael Carter vs. David Montgomery
With both James Conner and Trey Benson sidelined, Michael Carter has emerged as a surprise fantasy football option in the Arizona Cardinals’ backfield. But as fantasy managers weigh his Week 6 upside against the steady reliability of Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, the decision comes down to workload versus touchdown potential.
Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals
Carter has seen a significant uptick in fantasy football value after the top two running backs on the Arizona Cardinals’ roster – Conner and Benson – suffered significant injuries that landed them each on Injured Reserve. One week after Conner’s season-ending injury, Benson suffered an injury of his own, paving the way for Carter to earn meaningful snaps.
Carter had a very productive Week 5 showing as the workhorse back, earning 18.3 fantasy points. He accumulated 51 rushing yards on 18 attempts and a touchdown, while adding five receptions for an additional 22 scoreless yards against the Tennessee Titans. While the Titans are much easier to run the ball against than this week’s opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, Carter is still in the RB2 conversation heading into Week 6. That being said, the Colts have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Meanwhile, Montgomery has been a very reliable option in Detroit’s backfield despite the presence of superstar Jahmyr Gibbs. Monty is the RB16 in PPR formats this season. The veteran has produced 310 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, while adding seven catches for 41 receiving yards. He even added a three-yard touchdown pass in last week’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. That being said, Montgomery has proven to have a pretty low floor, as evidenced by his Week 4 output against the Cleveland Browns in which he finished with a measly 12 rushing yards on nine carries while failing to catch his lone target in the passing game.
While Montgomery is the far more reliable option typically, Carter should log a heavier snap share in Week 6 due to Arizona’s plethora of injuries in the backfield. It also doesn’t help that Monty will be facing off with a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has surrendered the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Given the fact that Detroit is on the road, the Lions could be forced to abandon the run game if they fall behind early. That’s why Montgomery is definitely a risky start heading into Week 6. However, the Lions could also take an early lead and lean on the run game to keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hand.
The Verdict: Michael Carter vs. David Montgomery
Carter and the Cardinals could be facing a similar situation as the Lions as big road underdogs, especially if Kyler Murray is unable to suit up. Murray has been absent at practice and if the Cardinals are forced to turn to Jacoby Brissett, the entire offense could be in for a long day.
Ultimately, this is a very tough call, which is why these two players are right next to each other in our Week 6 Running Back Rankings. But at the end of the day, Montgomery is on the superior offense and has a better chance at having a favorable game script. Although he may not see quite as many touches as Carter, he has a much better chance at finding the end zone, making him the better start in Week 6.
Not to mention, while you don't typically think about Montgomery and upside in the same sentence, he's already proven that he can be a league winner. Back in Detroit's Week 3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Monty ran wild, finishing with 151 rushing yards, 13 receiving yards, and two trips to the end zone en route to an RB2 finish, only behind Jonathan Taylor. Carter probably won't ever have that type of game in his entire career. Go with the proven vet in Week 6.