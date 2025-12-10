Top 5 Week 15 Fantasy Football Sleepers Including Marcus Mariota & Jordan Addison

The fantasy football playoffs are here, and we have to find those sleepers who will help us win our fantasy championships. Some of our top players are either injured or underperforming so we have to find someone to replace them. These are the top sleepers for Week 15.

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

We expect Mariota to start in Week 15 against the New York Giants. The Giants are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. In his last start against one of the best defenses in football, we saw Mariota throw the ball 50 times against the Denver Broncos. He finished the game with 294 passing yards, 55 rushing yards, and two passing touchdowns. The volume and production should be there this week against the Giants, who have one of the worst defenses in football.

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Even with Jaylen Warren back, Gainwell has remained productive and continues to find fantasy success. In Week 14, he rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown, and caught six of seven targets for 27 yards. In Week 15, he has an average matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. This week, we could once again see him catch a bunch of dump-offs against the Dolphins and should see some red zone work.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason has been quietly playing great after a disappointing start to the season. Last week, he rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown. Over the past for weeks, he's rushed for over 40 yards in every game and has scored two touchdowns during that stretch. He's also been extremely efficient, averaging six yards per carry the past four weeks. With a struggling quarterback play, he has become an important part of this offense.

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Thanks to the terrible quarterback play in Minnesota, Addison has been a disaster for most of this season. His 62 yards last week was his highest yardage output since October 19. This week, he will be matched up against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to opposing wide receivers. Every starting wide receiver is worth consideration against the Cowboys' defense.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce has essentially been written off due to the quarterback situation in Indy and the matchup against a tough Seattle Seahawks defense. However, if one of the Colts' wide receivers is going to be able to succeed with poor quarterback play, it's Pierce, who could get open deep and get points on one play and go up and get contested catches.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: