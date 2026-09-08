Travis Kelce Headlines Fantasy Football Week 1 TE Sits: Players to Keep on the Bench

Setting your starting lineup for Week 1 can be tricky, especially when it comes to tight ends. It's easy to automatically start players based on big names or where you drafted them, but opening-week matchup data tells a different story. Tight end production relies heavily on defensive game plans and target volume.

In Week 1, several proven starters face elite defenses that specialize in shutting down pass-catchers over the middle. These brutal matchups limit both their scoring floors and potential ceilings, making these key players high-risk options who are better off on your bench this week.

The Big Name Danger Zone

Travis Kelce (Chiefs vs. Broncos)

Matchup Projection: 9.9 Fantasy Points

Benching Kelce in Week 1 is a bold strategy that directly challenges traditional fantasy advice, but the data presents a case for caution. Kansas City's perennial star draws a tough opening matchup against a stingy Denver secondary that historically excels at suffocating intermediate routes and limiting tight end yards after the catch.

Travis Kelce has been the model of consistency for a decade🤯 pic.twitter.com/3Asi8r5FV4 — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) July 9, 2026

The last time Kelce faced the Broncos, they held him to 36 receiving yards on 5 catches. Matchup models project the three-time Super Bowl champion for under double-digit points (9.8), reflecting both Denver's defensive scheme and opening-week defensive adjustments. Benching Kelce is nearly impossible for most managers given his high draft cost and elite target share. If your roster construction leaves you with another high-end starter, lowering your expectations or considering a pivot is a legitimate defensive maneuver.

Prime Sit Candidates: Bench If You Can

For managers seeking clear-cut "sit" recommandations, these three tight ends carry the highest risk of delivering a lineup-killing performance to open the year.

Hunter Henry (Patriots vs. Seahawks)

Projection: 5.7 Fantasy Points

Henry faces a Seattle defense in the season opener that presents one of the largest negative matchup swings among all tight ends. Projected for a modest 5.7 points, Henry lacks the target security in this specific matchup to warrant a starting spot. Managers who drafted Henry as a late-round option should stream alternative options. During the Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks, Henry was held to just 3 catches on 5 targets for a mediocre 31 yards.

Hunter Henry Remains a High-Floor Deep-League Tight End Option https://t.co/irePULvXMJ — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 8, 2026

Evan Engram (Broncos vs. Chiefs)

Projection: 8.8 Fantasy Points

Engram draws one of the week's toughest assignments playing in Kansas City. Matchup models penalize his outlook, projecting him at 8.8 points. Kansas City's ability to limit pass-catchers over the middle cuts severely into Engram's yardage ceiling, making him a primary sit candidate if you have a viable bench alternative. Last season, Engram accumulated a combined 9 targets for 54 receiving yards in the two regular season matchups against their divisional foe.

Temper Expectations; Lowered Ceilings

These tight ends remain startable due to positional scarcity and baseline target volume, but projections show notable performance hits.

Tucker Kraft (Packers vs. Vikings)

Projection: 7.9 Fantasy Points

The Vikings consistently field one of the NFL's stingiest red-zone defenses. Their defensive schemes excels at eliminating quick, intermediate routes over the middle, which caps Kraft's yards-after-catch upside. A tough divisional road matchup creates a significant negative model swing, capping Kraft at a low-end 7.9-point floor.

T.J. Hockenson (Packers vs. Vikings)

Projection: 8.4 Fantasy Points

Hockenson remains an essential part of the Vikings' passing architecture. Green Bay's defensive alignment specifically prioritizes taking away short-to-intermediate seam routes. This restricts the chunk-yardage plays that usually elevate Hockenson into elite fantasy status. Also, with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison commanding coverage attention, Hockenson maintains a steady safety-valve target share, preserving his floor. Positional scarcity keeps him in play for most 12-team leagues, but his route to a top-tier finish against the Packers will be tough.

Week 1 Outlook

Week 1 is all about making the right lineup decisions, and that includes knowing when to leave a tight end on the bench. While some of these players could still deliver solid performances, their matchups and projected workloads make them risky starts. Fantasy managers should consider safer alternatives and avoid chasing name value when setting their lineups.