Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Player Rankings For PPR Leagues

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy tight end player rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the top of the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. However, we’re still waiting on reports on George Kittle, who is coming back from a torn Achilles and could play Thursday night in Australia. At this point, he’s listed in the rankings as if he’s going to be active. If he’s out, Jake Tonges will skyrocket up the rankings.

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Trey McBride ARI at LAC 2 Brock Bowers LV vs. MIA 3 Colston Loveland CHI at CAR 4 Tyler Warren IND vs. BAL 5 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at PIT 6 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at JAC 7 Tucker Kraft GB at MIN 8 Sam LaPorta DET vs. NO 9 Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN 10 George Kittle SF at LAR 11 Isaiah Likely NYG vs. DAL 12 Juwan Johnson NO at DET 13 Mark Andrews BAL at IND 14 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS 15 Dalton Kincaid BUF at HOU 16 Jake Ferguson DAL at NYG 17 Brenton Strange JAC vs. CLE 18 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. BUF 19 Hunter Henry NE at SEA 20 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. GB 21 Chig Okonkwo WAS at PHI 22 AJ Barner SEA vs. NE 23 Greg Dulcich MIA at LV 24 Terrance Ferguson LAR vs. SF 25 Cade Otton TB at CIN 26 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. ATL 27 Evan Engram DEN at KC 28 Mason Taylor NYJ at TEN 29 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. NYJ 30 Oronde Gadsden LAC vs. ARI 31 Colby Parkinson LAR vs. SF 32 Michael Mayer LV vs. MIA