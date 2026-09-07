Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Player Rankings For PPR Leagues
Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex
The 2026 NFL season is here!
That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy tight end player rankings for Week 1.
There aren't many surprises at the top of the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. However, we’re still waiting on reports on George Kittle, who is coming back from a torn Achilles and could play Thursday night in Australia. At this point, he’s listed in the rankings as if he’s going to be active. If he’s out, Jake Tonges will skyrocket up the rankings.
Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 1 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at LAC
2
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. MIA
3
Colston Loveland
CHI
at CAR
4
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. BAL
5
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at PIT
6
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at JAC
7
Tucker Kraft
GB
at MIN
8
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. NO
9
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. DEN
10
George Kittle
SF
at LAR
11
Isaiah Likely
NYG
vs. DAL
12
Juwan Johnson
NO
at DET
13
Mark Andrews
BAL
at IND
14
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. WAS
15
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at HOU
16
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at NYG
17
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. CLE
18
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. BUF
19
Hunter Henry
NE
at SEA
20
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. GB
21
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
at PHI
22
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. NE
23
Greg Dulcich
MIA
at LV
24
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
vs. SF
25
Cade Otton
TB
at CIN
26
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. ATL
27
Evan Engram
DEN
at KC
28
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at TEN
29
Gunnar Helm
TEN
vs. NYJ
30
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
vs. ARI
31
Colby Parkinson
LAR
vs. SF
32
Michael Mayer
LV
vs. MIA
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano