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Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Player Rankings For PPR Leagues

The Cardinals' Trey McBride is No. 1 on our top-32 list.
Michael Fabiano|
Trey McBride and the Cardinals play the Chargers in L.A. in Week 1.
Trey McBride and the Cardinals play the Chargers in L.A. in Week 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy tight end player rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the top of the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. However, we’re still waiting on reports on George Kittle, who is coming back from a torn Achilles and could play Thursday night in Australia. At this point, he’s listed in the rankings as if he’s going to be active. If he’s out, Jake Tonges will skyrocket up the rankings. 

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at LAC

2

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. MIA

3

Colston Loveland

CHI

at CAR

4

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. BAL

5

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at PIT

6

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at JAC

7

Tucker Kraft

GB

at MIN

8

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. NO

9

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. DEN

10

George Kittle

SF

at LAR

11

Isaiah Likely

NYG

vs. DAL

12

Juwan Johnson

NO

at DET

13

Mark Andrews

BAL

at IND

14

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. WAS

15

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at HOU

16

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at NYG

17

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. CLE

18

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. BUF

19

Hunter Henry

NE

at SEA

20

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. GB

21

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

at PHI

22

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. NE

23

Greg Dulcich

MIA

at LV

24

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

vs. SF

25

Cade Otton

TB

at CIN

26

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. ATL

27

Evan Engram

DEN

at KC

28

Mason Taylor

NYJ

at TEN

29

Gunnar Helm

TEN

vs. NYJ

30

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

vs. ARI

31

Colby Parkinson

LAR

vs. SF

32

Michael Mayer

LV

vs. MIA

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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