Turbo Richard & the College Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 5

With heavyweights like Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Georgia off on bye for Week 5, Season-long CFF managers are forced to look deeper down their rosters. Navigating full slates during bye weeks often leads to dangerous "trap plays". Those are the players whose recent production or high-profile makes them tempting starts, but whose underlying usage and defensive matchups suggest sitting them.

Quarterback

Michael Hawkins Jr./ West Virginia

The Road Matchup Creates Some Fantasy Doubt

Passing Yards per Game: 152.3 Completion Percentage: 60% TD/INT Ratio: 5:1

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HawkinsJr. has shown flashes of dual-threat upside, but a tough road matchup completely alters his fantasy baseline. When forced out of his comfort zone, efficiency drops significantly across the board. While his rushing floor keeps him in the high-floor conversation, Iowa State's defense's ability to limit passing success limits Hawkins Jr.'s ceiling, making him a risky QB1 start.

Conner Weigman/ Houston

Don't Let Last Week's Production Force Your Hand

Total TDS: 6 (4 passing, 2 rushing) Passing Yards per Game: 215 Completion Percentage: 61.8%

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands off the ball to running back Dean Connors (44) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman comes off a monster Week 4 performance. Chasing last week's box score ignores the underlying variance in Houston's passing offense. When UCF forces teams to drive the length of the field without giving up explosive plays, Weigman's turnover volatility becomes a liability. Don't ler last week's high-water mark blind you to his low floor.

Running Back

Kendrick Rafael/ SMU

The Volume Needs to Turn Into More Production

Carries per Game: 14.5 Yards per Carry: 4.1 Touches Per Game: 17 Targets: 3.2 per game

Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Kendrick Raphael (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raphael continues to log consistent touches in the SMU backfield, but his efficiency has hit a plateau. High touch totals mean little if they fail to generate chunk gains or goal-line conversions. Without guaranteed high-value touches inside the 5-yard line, Raphael remains dependent on volume alone, making him an uninspiring play if SMU trails early.

Turbo Richard/ Indiana

Health Concerns and Split Work Makes Him a Trap

Snap Share: 44% Carries: 12.5 per game Touches: 14.8 per game YPC: 5.2 Targets: 2.5 per game

Indiana's Turbo Richard (1) runs for a touchdown during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Khobie Martin ruled out and Lee Beebe Jr. carrying a questionable tag, Richard appears poised for a workhorse role on paper. Richard himself enters Week 5 nursing a nagging injury, creating major risk of an early exit. Chasing a backfield with multiple injury designations on the road against Rutgers is a classic CFF trap play.

Wide Receiver & Tight End

Malachi Toney/ Miami

Clemson Could Force a Different Offensive Script

Targets per Game: 7.2 Target Share: 22.4% Receptions per Game: 4.8 per game

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) reacts towards the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's marquee Saturday night clash against Clemson creates significant risks for Toney. Clemson's perimeter coverage excels at wiping out primary targets and forcing checks underneath. If Miami is forced into a lower-tempo ground-heavy game to mitigate Clemson's pass rush, Toney's target ceiling takes a major hit.

KJ Duff/ Rutgers

The Targets Have to Be There

Target Share: 22% Targets per Game: 6.5 Catch Rate: 58% Receiving Yards per Game: 52.4

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duff remains a featured piece of the Scarlet Knight's' passing game, but a tough prime-time draw against Indiana's opportunistic secondary threatens his efficiency. Duff requires substantial target volume to stay fantasy-relevant. Against an Indiana defense capable of controlling time of possession, Duff's floor drops into dangerous territory.

Patrick Overmyer/ Houston

Low Floor Makes Him a Risky Start Against UCF

Routes Run: 16.2 per game Route Participation: 49% Targets per Game: 3.8 Target Share: 12%

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker Corey Platt Jr. (9) tackles Houston Cougars tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overmyer has gained traction on fantasy radar lists as a potential TE1 option, but his production is heavily dependent on end-zone volume rather than consistent target share. In a game where Houston's offense could stall against UCF's defensive front, Overmyer's floor is dangerously low. Unless he catches a touchdown, his limited route participation and low target share leaves him with a sub-5 point fantasy floor in standard formats.

The Bottom Line

When major powerhouses sit out on bye weeks, fantasy managers are naturally pressured to chase volume and recent box-score spikes. Week 5 presents several high-risk landmines across every position. Whether it is lingering injury uncertainties in messy backfield rotations, tough defensive draws on the road, or matchup-forced game scripts that cap target shares, trusting these volatile situations can easily sink a fantasy lineup.