Tyler Loop and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 10 Fantasy Football

These kickers can be streamed and started in your Week 10 Fantasy Football lineups.

Thomas Carelli

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) makes a field goal against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) makes a field goal against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Today, we are looking for some of the best kicking options in Week 10 of the NFL Season. We will avoid the obvious names like Brandon Aubrey and Cameron Dicker. We look to names that very well may be available on waivers. Last week, we did okay. Will Reichard nailed a 50+ Yard shot to mark K6 of the week. Logically, Tyler Loop and Andy Borregales made sense in their high scoring affairs. Their offenses were too good, keeping them out of field goal chances and to many extra points. We get what the world gives us.

Tyler Loop (@ Vikings) | 54%Rostered

Loop has been up and down this year regarding his field goal output. However, he has made his field goals when presented with the opportunity. Loop is 12/13 with his sole miss beyond 50 Yards. He does have five games of 3+ XPM. The Ravens provide opportunity.

We tend to look towards multiple factors including accuracy, weather, projected scores, and red zone efficiency. The Ravens project to score over 26 Points and they'll do it indoors in Minnesota. Baltimore also remains outside the Top 20 in Red Zone Efficiency. Loop has chances to score big this week.

Will Reichard (Vs Ravens) | 13.7% Rostered

There is no doubt that Reichard is an elite kicker in the NFL. We just need the opportunity to score fantasy points. The Vikings project to score closer to 20 Points, but we can feel confident that Reichard will not have any misses indoors as he is perfect on the season in Minnesota.

Reichard is 16/18 this year, missing only beyond 50 Yards. Do not get scared by JJ McCarthy as they will be able to produce. Remind yourselves that the Ravens are bad very good on defense to date. Reichard could have more limited upside, but is it ever limited with a kicker? He is for sure a safer play.

Andy Borregales (@ Buccaneers) | 21.6% Rostered

We are going to roll the dice here on weather. We are still five days out, but Tampa Bay forecasts sporadic thunderstorms on Sunday. We will hope that it lacks effect as Borregales gets a gold star in the other factors at hand.

Borregales is 12/13 on the year and he partakes in a game that is more likely to be a shootout than trench warfare. New England projects to score around 23 Points. I would be confident that they may hit the over. As good as the Patriots have been, they have relied on big plays. They are just 18th in Red Zone Conversion Rate. We see plenty of chances for Borregales.

