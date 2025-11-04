Matt Prater and Will Reichard Highlight Week 10 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups
November rolls in and fantasy football owners may start to feel the pinch with kickers. Again, Week 10 features four teams on a bye. Some solid waiver wire and streaming kickers get the week off. Add in the usual frustration that comes this time of year and the stakes get high very fast.
It was nice to see Cairo Santos return for Chicago last week along with Cam Little nailing a record-breaking field goal. That kick was good by at least 70, maybe 75 yards.
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.
Matt Prater - Buffalo Bills
There are going to be many risky decisions that have to be made in Week 10. Prater is just one of them. He missed his only field goal attempt last week against Kansas City. The kicker clocked the right upright from 52 yards out. On the bright side, the attempt easily had the distance. It was his first field goal missed since Week 3.
Prater does have seven or more points in three of his past four weeks but no more than 10. That carries danger. However, Miami is one of the worst defenses that is not on a bye in Week 10. Does Buffalo have a bit of a letdown from a touchdown standpoint against the Dolphins. Remember, the Bills won a huge game 28-21 over Kansas City.
Yes, there really is something for anyone on social media and X. Anyway, misses happen and Prater is still the kicker for Buffalo going forward. Take another swing at him for Sunday. At least, the weather will not be an issue. Unlike other "graduated" kickers (see Michael Badgley), Prater is still around 35% owned.
Will Reichard - Minnesota Vikings
One could loop Tyler Loop from Baltimore here as this game has the potential to be high-scoring. If J.J. McCarthy looks as good as he did against Detroit, Reichard may have several chances at field goals and extra points here (2-2 on both in Week 9). Baltimore typically gives up more points to kickers compared to the average.
Reichard has been a little up and down from a points perspective. He has not missed a kick at home or on a neutral field in 2025. He is only 13.7% owned in ESPN leagues and low enough in Yahoo to consider an add. Finding him on your waiver wire may be more of a challenge especially in high-competition level leagues.
U.S. Bank Stadium is also not exposed to the elements like other stadiums. It is going to be cold in Minnesota on Sunday but not inside.
Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars
Taking the ultimate risk here in an AFC South battle means looking at the kicker who is trending for all the right reasons. We mentioned it above but Little made a rather significant field goal. It sparked Jacksonville to an eventual win in Las Vegas. With the potential of a grind it out type of game in Houston on Sunday, at least Little will be kicking in a dome.
The win boosted the Jaguars to a 5-3 record. Another victory this week keeps Jacksonville on the radar in the AFC South. Ka'imi Fairbairn is projected higher. Normally, both teams are stingy when it comes to yielding points to kickers. Week 3 saw both high-profile players only have one field goal. Little had two opportunities but chunked one from 40+ yards.
Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville might give Little a hand here. At the least, he will be more likely to be 100% compared to C.J. Stroud.