Tyreek Hill Stats vs. Buffalo Bills: What Fantasy Managers Need to Know for Week 3
Tonight on Thursday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins go on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. This is a tale of two franchises in very different places. The Bills have looked great, starting off the season 2-0 and looking like they are a lock to win another AFC East crown this season. Miami, on the other hand, is reeling after a 0-2 start and looks like an organization in turmoil that could be on the verge of a full-blown rebuild.
Still, that doesn't mean the Dolphins are without their fantasy stars, and the likelihood of them getting blown out could work in the favor of their passing attack. After a brutal Week 1, we saw that passing attack bounce back in a major way. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 315 yards and a touchdown, and their top receiver, Tyreek Hill, caught six of seven targets for 109 yards, including a 47-yard connection.
Tyreek Hill Historical Stats Against The Buffalo Bills
However, in his career, Hill has not found much success against the Bills. According to StatMuse, Hill has played nine games against them during his time with the Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, and he has only totaled 45 receptions, 470 yards, and two TDs. That comes out to an average of just 5.0 receptions per game for 52.2 yards. Even in his all-time best game against the Bills, he only caught seven passes for 82 yards and one TD. That came two seasons ago in Miami.
The good news is, he's been better with the Dolphins than he was in Kansas City, averaging 6.0 receptions, 57.6 yards, and he scored both TDs in those six games. The bad news is that he has struggled in Buffalo, and that's where this game will be played. In four games on the road, he has averaged just 4.7 catches, 56.7 yards, and one total TD. It's not a huge drop-off, but it's still a cut into already subpar numbers.
Tyreek Hill Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlook
History doesn't bode well for Hill in this game. However, the thing that ironically could help him is the fact that this is probably the worst team he's ever been on that has gone up against the Bills. He has generally been on great to good teams his whole career. The Chiefs were outstanding, and the Dolphins have always been a fringe playoff team, whether they are in or out.
This team does not look like they will be anywhere close to the playoffs this season. The Bills should absolutely dismantle the Dolphins in this game and force Miami to push the ball downfield throughout this entire game to even attempt to stay competitive.
Hill is a risky start on Thursday Night Football against this Bills team, but regardless of what the history books say, he should still have some upside too. The uglier this game gets, the better it might be for fantasy owners who have invested in the Dolphins' passing attack.