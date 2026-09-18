Using Vegas Player Props to Make Smart Week 2 Fantasy Football Start/Sit Decisions

It’s Week 2 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season. Using Vegas’s player prop lines can be a good way to decide who should start and who should be sitting on your bench week to week. Let’s take a look at some of the players you should be firing up and some that should sit, through the scope of the Vegas lines on their prop bets.

*Prop lines from FanDuel Sportsbook

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Receiving Yards O/U 57.5 yds

Odds to Score a TD +175

5+ receptions -102

Jalen Coker was the breakout star along with Chuba Hubbard in the Panthers 59-37 shootout loss to the Chicago Bears, but its Tetairoa McMillan leading the way when it comes to prop bet lines. Coker's odds to score a touchdown are currently at +260 and his over under for receiving yards is 7 less than Tetairoa’s at 50.5. That doesn’t mean that you should sit Coker, but that does mean that McMillan is a good sleeper pick to play as you this wide receiver or in the flex spot.

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) runs during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rushing yards O/U 61.5

Odds to Score a TD -150

Jones only rushed 12 times last week in a comeback win against his former team the Green Bay Packers, but he managed to get in the end zone saving his fantasy week. The lines suggest he’s a fairly safe bet to do it again this week and in another potential shootout, his over/under for rushing yards is about 20 yards higher than the amount he finished with last week. If you’re waffling over who to start at RB2 or Flex, Jones could produce more than last week in a game where they’ll need to keep up with the team that’s averaging just under 60 points a game. (yes I know it’s been only one week)

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Passing Yards O/U 206.5

Under 1.5 Passing TDs -180

If you drafted someone else that has potential to explode this week, and there are a lot that were drafted in the mid to late rounds that had great week 1s, then Hurts may be someone you can bench. The Titans aren’t a great team, but they’re a team that can be handled easily by just running up the middle with Saquon Barkley all game with the occasional dink and dunk to keep the chains moving. Something like what the Jets did to them in a 23-10 outcome is very feasible for the Eagles this week, as the games over/under is just 39.5 and a high octane offense with Hurts slinging and scrambling for TDs won’t be necessary.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To score a Touchdown -110

O/U 2.5 Receptions -130

Rushing Yards O/U 67.5

Breece Hall had a fine Week 1 and now gets to come home to a fired up Jets crowd against a Packers defense that looked depleted in the 2nd half last week, and will still be without Micah Parsons. The lines have Hall as the most likely to score in this game at -110 with a decent over/under of 67.5 yards and also pays less than even money on him catching 3 or more passes. Hall is liable to break a long run at any given time, but even without that he should see a good workload on the ground and a few checkdowns.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

To score a Touchdown +190

Rushing yards over/under 36.5 yards

The Cardinals shocked everyone with a win against the Chargers. Jeremiyah Love scored his first career touchdown, and everything was fine and dandy for a team that won about a quarter of its projected wins for the season last Sunday. This week may be a little different against the Seahawks. Love isn’t going to get many, if any red zone looks against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses and defending Super Bowl Champion. That 36.5 number for his rush yards over/under doesn’t look too appetizing either. Love will have other opportunities to shine this season. This could be a welcome to the NFL type of week for him.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

To score a Touchdown +130

Receiving Yards O/U 53.5

Rice was quiet Week 1 with a fantasy week saving touchdown in a 2 reception 19 yard performance. The Fanduel prop lines suggest that he has a good chance of getting into the end zone again this week against the Colts. He has the games highest over/under reception yardage number as well. As Mahomes settles in this season, the Chiefs will likely even out the run to pass playcalling after leaning extremely heavily on Kenneth Walker IV in Week 1. Mahomes will start the become more reliable again, and the Colts defense has more holes than the Broncos defense that Rice can exploit this week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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