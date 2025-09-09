New York Giants Among Defenses to Sit for Week 2 Fantasy Football
After Week 1 of the fantasy football season, the amount of overreactions are extreme. However, a few defenses may find themselves on the back foot come the second week. Sometimes the matchups are not great and other times, maybe the team is just bad.
Unfortunately, this week presents so many potential pitfalls. Do some Week 1 trends continue while others fall by the wayside? Can teams bounce back? Absolutely. However, some defenses remain in serious peril and not by their own faults necessarily. It is time to dig in.
Fantasy Football Defenses To Sit
New York Giants (@ Dallas Cowboys)
The New York Giants played well against the Washington Commanders. New York allowed 21 points but felt like they were on the field for 40 minutes. Fantasy football owners would be surprised to know that answer was only 29:28. More concerning was the 432 yards allowed (200+ both passing and rushing).
Allowing 6.6 yards per play does not bode well against a Dallas Cowboys offense that looked pretty good aside from some CeeDee Lamb drops. New York did sack Jayden Daniels three times but have been decimated by Dallas in recent seasons. In 2024, the Giants defense did not yield a single turnover in the two meetings versus the Cowboys.
New York's offense needs to get going on the ground to keep the defense off the field. That may be a problem as the run blocking issues have surfaced again. Dallas can cause matchup problems on both sides of the ball which make the Giants defense an option to sit in Week 2.
Washington Commanders (@ Green Bay Packers)
A short week greets the Washington Commanders after their 21-6 triumph versus the New York Giants. They travel to Green Bay to take on the rejuvenated Green Bay Packers.
The defense led to a more efficient offense for Green Bay as they scored 27 points against the Detroit Lions. Green Bay is just a better team at home and Washington coming off a short week sets all sorts of red flags.
Again, this is not the New York Giants. Green Bay possesses a pretty dynamic offense with Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and Romeo Doubs for starters. While Washington's defense continues to show progress from early 2024, the road was not so kind. Those near losses to the Saints and Giants were as telling as the losses to Philadelphia and Baltimore.
It might be okay to look elsewhere for Week 2.
New York Jets (vs. Buffalo Bills)
The "Snoopy Curse" struck again as Aaron Rodgers waltzed into MetLife Stadium and tossed four touchdowns in a 34-32 win over the New York Jets. Now, the Jets face Josh Allen on Sunday. All Allen did was engineer a fourth quarter comeback and a 41-40 win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
New York's defense was not awful and only allowed 53 rushing yards. However, Buffalo's mobility with Allen has historically caused the Jets some problems and sometimes it has not. With the Jets, it is the risk that they could feel so much pressure to avoid going 0-2 that the defense capitulates here. Also, New York did not generate a single turnover against Buffalo in 2024.
Sitting both New York defenses may be wise for the second week.