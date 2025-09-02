RJ Harvey, Tyrone Tracy, And 6 More Running Backs To Sit In Fantasy Football (Week 1)
You went to your fantasy draft, got your guy, and now you want to start them. However, some players are better off waiting on for a bit for any number of reasons. This doesn't mean they won't be fantasy stars soon, but these are the running back sits for Week 1.
Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
While we do believe that Tracy is going to be the lead back for the New York Giants, we want to see how this backfield looks before we plug either of their running backs into our lineups. We just don't feel confident in how the snaps and touches play out in this backfield.
Travis Etienne Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
This is a lack of belief in the talent of Etienne. We could see a full-blown committee in Jacksonville, and he hasn't given us a reason to believe that he's locked in as the top guy or even the second guy. The bigger issue here may be that you drafted Etienne, but there's nothing we can do about that now. Just don't commit to the mistake.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Harvey should break out at some point this season; it's just probably going to take some time. He struggles with the things that rookies often struggle with, like pass protection. His explosiveness is evident, but the team is going to lean on JK Dobbins as their two-down thumper early in the season.
Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
Just because we've seen Ford do it before doesn't mean we should expect him to just be the starting running back. You should not be starting the least talented running back in the Cleveland Browns' offense; Dylan Sampson is far superior, and there is still a chance that Quinshon Judkins plays in Week 1. Ford is going to have a short shelf life in this offense and will likely land on waivers at some point in the near future.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
It's a matter of time until TreVeyon Henderson makes Stevenson obsolete, and we are projecting that matter of time to be about five days from now. Stevenson wasn't a good option last year without any real competition, so we certainly aren't going to start him this year with an electric rookie making highlight reel plays every time he gets the ball.
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Like RJ Harvey, Johnson will be the guy in Pittsburgh at some point this season, but it's going to be a slow start. Jaylen Warren is going to be the Week 1 starter, and Kenneth Gainwell will have a role for at least a few weeks. We like Johnson, just not in Week 1.
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
Chubb is a 29-year-old running back who has suffered two catastrophic knee injuries and looked completely washed last year. Now he is going to be in a committee running behind the worst offensive line in the NFL. Sit him this week and hopefully you'll be able to sit him every week.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
There is a legitimate chance that JCM could be the man for the Commanders in Week 1. We just want to see it first because we just don't know how this backfield is going to play out. There is a chance you miss his breakout if you sit him, but you could also get a flop if you start him.