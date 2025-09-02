Fantasy Football: Jaylen Warren And 7 More Running Backs To Start In Week 1
Week 1 is finally here, and it's time to set our fantasy lineups. After a long summer of research and drafting, now is the time it all pays off. However, we still have to put the right players in our lineups. These are the running backs you should be starting this week.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Do not bench Achane because of fears over a calf injury that the team has said was precautionary all along. If he plays, you should have him in your starting lineup. He should be locked and loaded as a top 10 running back this week.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Have no fear about the expected return of Najee Harris. Hampton practiced in and learned the offense all summer, while Harris was sidelined with an eye injury. Even if Harris plays, we expect Hampton to see the vast majority of the work in the Los Angeles Chargers offense, and that will continue throughout the season.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
We understand the temptation to wait to see Henderson's role in the New Patriots offense, but don't miss the breakout. He's their best playmaker, and his play will dictate that they can't take him off the field. Henderson is electric and is going to be a big-play machine.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
The fears of Kareem Hunt have faded away this summer, and it has become clear that Pacheco is the clear starting running back in Kansas City. We don't expect him to get all the touches like he was in line to get before getting hurt in 2024, but we do expect him to get around 70% of the rushing work.
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
It feels like every year we forget about Montgomery, and all he does is go out there and score touchdowns. That's why we expect him to go out there and score touchdowns. The Jahmyr Gibbs hype is warranted, but Montgomery is not going away.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers made it clear during the preseason that Warren is the starter in Pittsburgh. That could very well change as we progress deeper into the season, but it's not going to change over the next five days. He is a safe start until Kaleb Johnson seizes that backfield.
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
This is a similar situation to what we are seeing in Pittsburgh. Fantasy owners are excited about RJ Harvey, but JK Dobbins is going to start the season as the starter. Harvey has struggled in pass protection and has been running behind Dobbins all summer. Again, Harvey could take over this backfield at some point, just not Week 1.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
This is for deeper leagues, but if you're searching for a flex, then you can plug in Allen. We expect the Jets' backfield to be close to an even split between Allen and Breece Hall on rushing downs, with Allen getting the goal-line work.