Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers To Sit Featuring Calvin Ridley And Chris Olave
As we prepare to set our lineups for Week 1, we have to make some tough decisions. We drafted the guys we like, but some of them just shouldn't be started in Week 1. We are all excited; however, we also have to be smart. These are the wide receivers to sit in Week 1.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
We expect very little from the New York Jets' passing attack, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are a particularly tough matchup for quarterback Justin Fields. Wilson is a great player, but unfortunately, he's been cursed to play for the dumpster fire that is the Jets and all the terrible quarterbacks they have trotted out there throughout his career. Fields will be bad in this game, so Wilson will be bad in this game.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Philly is going to run the ball down the Cowboys' throat and likely win handily. The issue with the Eagles' offense is the same issue we had last season. They are going to be a low-passing volume offense, and if your fantasy guys don't get it done in the first half, they won't be getting it done in the second half because they rarely pass. It's possible that Smith explodes early, but we aren't running that risk in Week 1.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave hasn't exactly lit it up as a fantasy wideout and is coming off a bad season before the concussion issues. Now he has Spencer Rattler as his quarterback. Unless someone shows some sort of consistency, we aren't starting any Saints' pass-catchers this season.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
We are particularly high on Ridley this season, and we love his new quarterback, Cam Ward. Just not in Week 1. A matchup in Denver is a brutal way for Ward to start his career. Ridley will be matched up against Patrick Surtain II, and Ward will be dealing with what will likely be the best pass defense in the league. We're out on the Titans this week.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
There is some talk that Odunze could overtake DJ Moore as the WR1 in Chicago this season. That is a real possibility. We just want to see it first. Until then, we'll wait on Odunze. We are also nervous about starting Moore as well.
Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks
Kupp is just a name at this point. He's completely washed. It won't be long before rookie Tory Horton passes him on the depth chart and makes him completely irrelevant. Don't start him.
Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
This one could come out to bite us, but Jennings missed a lot of time with a calf injury, and we aren't sure exactly how large of a role he will have or be able to handle in Week 1. We are willing to play it safe and wait a week on him to make sure he's healthy.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
If you're waiting to find out Reed's health status for Week 1, don't be. It sounds like he might play, but that doesn't mean you should be playing him. He is dealing with a Jones fracture, which will not get better and will limit him as he plays on it. Leave him on your bench and trade him if you can get anything for him.