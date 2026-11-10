T.J. Hockenson & Kyle Pitts Headline Week 10 Fantasy Football Must-Sit Tight Ends

Week 10 of fantasy football is here, and it's time to fine-tune your lineup as the playoff race heats up. We're roughly halfway through the bye weeks, with Colston Loveland, Dallas Goedert, Cade Otton, and Evan Engram among the tight ends managers will have to replace this week.

If you're looking for lineup decisions at tight end, here are three players you should consider keeping on your bench in Week 10.

T.J. Hockenson @ Green Bay Packers

T.J. Hockenson’s ceiling has been relatively limited this season, and that trend could continue in a Vikings offense that seems to be raising more questions than answers as the weeks progress. One of the biggest concerns moving forward is who will be under center for Minnesota on a week-to-week basis. The decision to trade J.J. McCarthy to the Giants less than six weeks into the season is already looking like one of the worst moves of the 2026 NFL season.

Outside of a strong performance against the Dolphins in Week 4, Hockenson hasn’t caught more than four passes or surpassed 59 receiving yards in any other game. His Week 10 matchup doesn't offer much reason for optimism, either. Green Bay has started to find its footing after a somewhat sluggish start, and its defense has been particularly effective against tight ends, allowing just 41 receiving yards per game to the position.

Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) reacts after making a reception against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Bernabeu Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Pitts is back on the naughty list. After a disappointing start to the season, Pitts enjoyed a three-week surge in which he scored four touchdowns and recorded at least five receptions in each game. However, he has followed that stretch with just five catches for 29 yards over his last two contests.

On paper, the Chiefs appear to be a favorable matchup for tight ends, but those numbers are heavily influenced by Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer combining for 17 receptions, 209 yards, and two touchdowns in Week 4. Remove that performance, and Kansas City looks much closer to a top-12 defense against tight ends, allowing approximately 44 receiving yards per game to the position over its other seven contests.

I'll state the obvious: Kyle Pitts Sr. is not Brock Bowers. Michael Penix Jr., meanwhile, has looked increasingly lost after a promising start to the season. With the Falcons' passing game struggling and Pitts' production trending in the wrong direction, he's a risky fantasy option in Week 10.

Brenton Strange @ Tennessee Titans

Brenton Strange enjoyed a two-week breakout in which he became a significant part of the Jaguars' passing attack, recording seven catches for 68 yards in one game and seven catches for 95 yards in the next. That stretch generated plenty of excitement among fantasy managers, but Strange has done little to reward those who picked him up off the waiver wire. Outside of those two performances, he has recorded just 2, 2, 3, 5, 2, and 2 receptions.

The issue is that Jacksonville hasn't consistently needed Strange to be a major part of its offense. The Jaguars have controlled several games by leaning on their running game, leaving Trevor Lawrence with fewer opportunities to air it out. As a result, Strange's role in the passing attack has been inconsistent. With Jacksonville facing a 1-7 Titans team this week, I expect a similar game script, making Strange difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.