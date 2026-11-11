Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tutu Atwell vs. Konata Mumpfield

As fantasy managers push past the halfway point of the NFL regular season, roster decisions and bye-week crunches often come down to high-variance secondary pieces. This week, we're looking at an intriguing intra-squad Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debate: Los Angeles Rams wideouts Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield. With Davante Adams and Puka Nacua out for at least another few weeks, both players are being thrust into larger (and unpredictable) roles.

Let's dive into their current usage trends, recent snap counts, matchups, and what fantasy managers can expect as they weigh these two wideouts for Week 10 lineups.

WR Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (8) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tutu Atwell provides a very specific vertical element to the Los Angeles offense, relying on explosive downfield speed to manufacture splash plays. Since returning to the Rams' fold, Atwell's usage has been quite volatile on a week-to-week basis, making him a classic boom-or-bust tournament play.

While Atwell can flash chunk yardage on minimal touches (such as his 52-yard outing against the Chargers) his underlying target volume remains tough to trust for standard weekly floor reliability. He's operating primarily as a situational deep threat and gadget piece rather than a high-volume target earner in the short-to-intermediate game. For fantasy managers looking for safety, the low weekly target floor introduces considerable risk.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) makes a catch against New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Konata Mumpfield has quietly carved out an expanded rotational role in the Rams' wide receiver corps as a dependable chain-mover. Mumpfield has logged 11 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown on the season, highlighted by a breakout performance earlier in the year against the Broncos where he commanded 8 targets.

While Mumpfield's overall numbers still sit in the deeper flex tier, his route participation and alignment versatility give him a slightly steadier path to possession-style volume than a pure speed specialist. Even so, with multiple mouths to feed in Sean McVay’s offense (namely, their stable of tight ends and two good running backs), Mumpfield profiles more as a deep-league desperation option or speculative dynasty stash rather than a confident standard-league starter this week.

The Final Verdict

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (8) runs off the field against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Tutu Atwell

When weighing the choices for Week 10, both Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield are best left on fantasy benches as we have them both ranked below WR50 in our Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings. Unless you are scrambling through a severe multi-team bye week or playing in deep 16-team formats, it's best to leave both on your fantasy bench this week. Both players get a middle-of-the road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this week, so that's not a make-or-break factor in this decision either.

However, if forced to choose between the two for a ceiling play, Atwell’s ability to take the top off a defense gives him a fractional edge if you desperately need a long touchdown. Neither player commands enough consistent weekly volume to warrant a trusted spot in standard lineups, but Atwell provides a little more upside than Mumpfield.