Week 11 Fantasy Football Borderline Starts Including Aaron Rodgers & Michael Wilson
The toughest decisions to make are when to start and when to sit those fringe players right on the borderline of the two options. These are what we call fringe players. Their viability can be based on matchups or options on any given week. While they can hurt you if you start the wrong ones, they can also help you win a week when they hit. These are the top fantasy football fringe options for Week 11.
QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Generally, Rodgers isn't even a fringe player; however, he is this week. This is because he has the best possible matchup in the league. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to quarterbacks this season. With Joe Flacco also most likely torching a terrible Steelers' defense, this game should end up being a shootout between the two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
RB Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
As of now, Trey Benson is not expected to return this week, and Bam Knight is very questionable for Week 11. While Michael Carter should still get some carries, Demercado has proven that he is the most dynamic back on the Cardinals. He has the most upside on the team, and could be utilized more in the passing game this week with Marvin Harrison Jr and Zay Jones both not playing due to injuries.
RB Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tucker is taking over as the top rusher in Tampa Bay, while Rachaad White is being pushed into more of a pass-catching role. In the last two weeks, Tucker has carried the ball 21 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, while White has carried the ball 23 times for 73 yards. In the three games before that, Tucker saw just 10 carries for 32 yards, while White carried the ball 41 times for 144 yards. It is clear that the workload is shifting, and Tucker should be started in a good matchup against the Buffalo Bills this week, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite being limited in Week 10, Meyers led the Jags in receiving despite only being on the team for a matter of days. He caught three passes for 41 yards. His role should only grow after his first full week with his new team. Parker Washington has played well this season, but Meyers is a significantly better player and will likely serve as the WR1 with Travis Hunter out for the season.
WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr is out this week after an emergency appendectomy, and Zay Jones has been lost for the season. Wilson will be thrust into the WR1 role for the Cardinals. He should see plenty of targets this week against a banged-up San Francisco 49ers defense. They are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season and have gotten progressively worse as injuries have piled up.