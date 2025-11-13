Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 11
Week 11 is here, and the waiver wire is stacked with wide receivers ready to step up for fantasy managers dealing with injuries and bye weeks. These “streamers,” often available in most leagues, can be sneaky one-week plays that give your lineup a boost.
This week, Arizona Cardinals receivers Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch are set to fill in for the injured star Marvin Harrison Jr., making them intriguing options for fantasy lineups. Before we dive into the list, be sure to check out last week’s recommendations here. Now, let’s break down the top WR streamers for Week 11 who could help push your team to victory.
Michael Wilson 9%
Michael Wilson hasn’t seen much action this season, as the Cardinals’ passing game has primarily flowed through TE Trey McBride and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Wilson’s best fantasy outing came in Week 9 when he scored 9.1 points on three catches for 61 yards.
His highest-volume game came last week in Week 10, recording four catches on seven targets for 34 yards and 7.4 fantasy points. Wilson will look to continue building on that increased involvement in his Week 11 matchup against the 49ers.
Greg Dortch 2%
Like Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch hasn’t seen much action this season, as the Cardinals’ passing game has primarily gone through TE Trey McBride and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Dortch’s best performance came in Week 6, when he scored 9.9 fantasy points on three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.
He hasn’t seen much volume overall, with his highest target total coming back in Week 4 (five targets). Dortch will look for more opportunities this week against a 49ers defense that has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
Calvin Austin III 19%
Calvin Austin III has become more involved in the Steelers’ passing game over the last three weeks. He’s seen at least six targets in each of those contests: six in Week 8, six in Week 9, and seven in Week 10.
While the increased usage hasn’t yet translated into big fantasy numbers, his best outing in that span was 10.6 points in Week 9 against the Colts. Still, Austin has shown upside; his highest-scoring performance came back in Week 1 with the Jets, when he put up 17 fantasy points.
This week, the Steelers face the Bengals, who have allowed the most points in the NFL this season, 300 total through nine games. Given the matchup, Austin III could have an increased chance to find the end zone and deliver a solid fantasy performance.
Mack Hollins 3%
Mack Hollins is coming off his best performance of the season, scoring 16.6 fantasy points on six catches for 106 yards. It was just his second double-digit fantasy outing of the year; the other came in Week 8 when he posted 15.9 points on seven catches for 89 yards.
Hollins appears to be getting more involved in the Patriots’ offense. This week, he faces the Jets on Thursday night. New York ranks 10th against opposing wide receivers, but recently traded away two of their top defenders, cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, which could create more opportunities for Hollins to produce another strong performance.
Darius Slayton 33%
Darius Slayton has put together back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances, scoring 11.2 points in Week 9 and 12.9 in Week 10.
This week, the Giants face the Packers at home, a defense that ranks 14th against opposing wide receivers. Slayton will look to keep his recent momentum going and extend his streak of strong play into Week 11.