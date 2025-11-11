Chase McLaughlin and Matt Gay Among Week 11 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit
Ladies and gentlemen it is time to get ready for the fantasy football sits this Week 11. By Sunday, we will be into the second half of November already steaming toward Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday season. First things first, let us take care of some minor business.
Weather becomes more and more of an issue. Just ask Chicago who decided not to try long field goals of any length on Sunday. Furthermore, there was changeable weather all over the place. Add in injuries and kickers were feeling the pinch. Quite a few kickers had disappointing Sundays and that included Matt Prater.
So, which kickers are we leaning to sit this week? Let us examine things a little closer. For those wondering how we did with this last week, there is that ending in Green Bay.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Kickers To Sit
Chase McLaughlin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
You are saying what now? McLaughlin is used to kicking in much warmer climates. Needless to say November in Buffalo could be far worse. However, Buffalo is going to be steaming ticked after giving up 30 points to Miami in Week 10.
There is much danger to this choice because well...
The concern is the chilly conditions and slick turf. Do not expect heavy rains but cold weather and showers. Add in a breeze and that may make a difference. Finally, the fear that McLaughlin does not get enough chances is possible too. Look at what happened against New England last week.
Buffalo and Tampa Bay may just be a game to avoid in general even with how good both kickers have been most of this 2025 season.
Matt Gay - Washington Commanders
Again, the unknown here is how Washington and Miami will play over in Madrid on Sunday. Also, there is a slight spectre with the weather. It can be unsettled and chilly in November. For anyone who has watched MotoGP or even La Vuelta (cycling), conditions in Spain can be pretty fickle.
Gay's opportunities have been almost all dried up the past three weeks. He attempted a field goal last week but not the two weeks before. That was in between an injury as well. It may be best to just stay away here.
People have said the back is an issue but hey those overseas flights can reveal some ugly truths. It might be best to look elsewhere in what might be a lower scoring game.
Wil Lutz - Denver Broncos
The risk with Lutz and Denver is this. Denver does not score a lot sometimes. Look at last week against Las Vegas. That 10-7 game was brutal to watch. Lutz missed one kick in Weeks 9 and 10. Futhermore, Lutz has not attempted three or more kicks once in 2025.
If the Broncos do not score a ton, then why roster him. He was one of the top five kickers heading into the season. Nothing has gone as planned. Also, the Chiefs do not allow a lot of red zone chances (22 this year). Combined with the potential low-scoring affair, Lutz may be better off riding the pine until further notice.