Brandon McManus’s Awful Game-Ending FGA Had Fans Questioning Matt LaFleur

Stephen Douglas

Brandon McManus’s final kick on Monday night was not close.
The Eagles beat the Packers 10–7 on Monday Night Football to close out Week 10. Green Bay kicker Brandon McManus had an opportunity to tie the game on the final play, but missed a 64-yard field goal attempt. Badly.

McManus, who was sidelined with a groin issue earlier this season, came into the contest 11-of-16 on field goal attempts, and having missed three combined in the previous two weeks after returning from injury.

Despite both that and the fact that McManus's career-long was 61 yards, coach Matt LaFleur gave the kicker a chance to force overtime on Monday night. But he missed as wide left as humanly possible.

What made the decision to kick even worse is that McManus got off a much better practice kick after the Eagles called a timeout a few moments earlier and still came up short. He was essentially sent out there with little to no chance of making it and fans knew it.

LaFleur also went with McManus over healthy Lucas Havrisik, who kicked a 61-yarder earlier this season. Ultimately, it was not a good week for the Packers coach, and now some people are starting to wonder just how hot his seat is.

