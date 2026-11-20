Choosing between two fantasy football wide receivers from the same offense is always a tricky balancing act, especially during a six-team bye week in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. With Denver Broncos pass-catchers Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant both factoring into the game plan against Las Vegas, fantasy managers face a decision between veteran pedigree and fresh momentum.

Let's break down how both Broncos wideouts stack up in this Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision by using season-long production, recent usage, weekly rankings, and their defensive matchup.

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton has been a disappointment relative to his draft expectations throughout the 2026 fantasy season. Across eight games played prior to Denver's Week 10 bye, Sutton has logged modest production (averaging 7.1 PPR points per game) with a lone touchdown coming back in Week 5 against the Chargers. While he remains an established perimeter starter alongside Jaylen Waddle and slot option Pat Bryant, his target share has fluctuated in a balanced Denver offense.

Sutton is coming off his best game of the year prior to the Broncos' Week 10 bye as his 15.1 PPR point out put is his only double-digit fantasy week on the year. He sits outside the top 50 in full-season rankings, though he projects in the mid-to-low WR40s range in our Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings.

For Week 11 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sutton draws an inviting matchup on paper. Las Vegas has been generous to opposing passing attacks and wide receivers throughout the season, giving Sutton and Broncos QB Bo Nix a favorable environment in which to operate.

WR Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Bryant has carved out an intriguing role in Denver's slot and rotational passing game during his second NFL season. Through his five appearances in 2026, Bryant has recorded 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns, averaging around 8.2 half-PPR points per game in the games he has played. After dealing with an injury earlier in the year, he returned to action in Week 9 against Carolina and made an immediate impact with four catches on five targets for 56 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Coming off his productive Week 9 return and an extra week to rest, he sits right next to Sutton in the WR40s in our Week 11 WR Rankings as a viable deep-league WR3/FLEX option.

Facing the Raiders in Week 11, Bryant benefits from the same plus defensive matchup against a Las Vegas secondary that has surrendered substantial yardage and fantasy production to wideouts. Nix has shown a willingness to look Bryant's way in key situations, giving him sneaky upside.

The Final Verdict

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Courtland Sutton

While Pat Bryant has momentum coming off his Week 9 touchdown and sits right alongside him in weekly rankings, Courtland Sutton is the preferred start over him in Week 11. Sutton offers a more established weekly baseline and stronger overall target pedigree in a favorable home matchup against a generous Raiders defense. Bryant is a reasonable dart throw in deeper leagues, but Sutton gets the slight edge for a bit of a steadier floor.