Week 11 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Hunter Henry Vs. Mark Andrews
Tight ends will provide fantasy football owners with difficult decisions in Week 11. Star AFC pass-catchers Mark Andrews and Hunter Henry are each slated to suit up in Week 11, offering their respective offenses solid production in the passing game through the first half of the season. Henry and the New England Patriots will host the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, coming off their seventh consecutive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last time out.
Andrews and the Ravens will go on the road for a divisional matchup versus the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore is coming off a 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, securing its third straight win. Fantasy owners could be tasked with picking a starter at tight end for Week 11 lineups between Andrews and Hunter, but who makes the better case to start. Here’s our take:
The Case For Hunter Henry
Henry has been a strong veteran presence for New England’s offense and second-year quarterback Drake Maye, especially near the red zone. Despite his recent struggles, Henry has notched solid touchdown production through the first half of the season, hauling in four scores through the air in the first 10 games of the season.
A matchup versus a lowly Jets squad offers a favorable matchup for Henry and New England’s offense. Coming off a quiet day in Week 10, Henry is poised to bounce back in a big way on Thursday Night Football. Henry, who enters Week 11 as the team’s third-leading receiver, could be a quality ‘boom’ candidate this week.
The Case Against Henry
In Week 10, Henry was held to his worst fantasy performance of the season versus Tampa Bay, posting just 1.9 PPR points on the back of a one-catch, nine-yard performance over four targets. Henry’s Week 10 performance marked his second in three games with just one catch, raising concerns over his volume in an explosive Patriots offense.
Without solid touchdown production, Henry could struggle once again in fantasy, should his volume waver versus the Jets. Henry hasn’t managed to eclipse 10.0 PPR points since Week 4, which could sound alarms for fantasy owners.
The Case For Mark Andrews
After a slow start to the season, Andrews has come on strong in fantasy as the Ravens enjoyed the return of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Over his last three games, Andrews is averaging 11.1 PPR points, hauling in three touchdowns during that stretch. Like Hunter, Andrews has provided encouraging touchdown production despite not posting strong receiving numbers.
Mandrews, who has scored in each of his last two games, will see a favorable matchup versus Cleveland in Week 11. Given his volume near the goal line, he makes an enticing start case for this weekend’s fantasy lineups.
The Case Against Andrews
Baltimore's offense has sputtered at times this season and could again versus Cleveland. DPOY candidate Myles Garrett has wrecked games throughout the season, despite the Browns' lack of success, and could help limit Jackson and the Ravens' offense.
Andrews' volume has remained volatile despite his recent upward trend in fantasy. Should the Ravens be thrown off their timing versus Cleveland, Andrews could take a back seat to the likes of Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry.
The Final Verdict
In an argument between two very similar tight ends in very similar situations, I’m going to roll with the trend of recent production from Andrews for this start-sit decision. Both leave plenty to be desired in the box score, but their presence in the passing game near the goal line can salvage a fantasy performance.
Andrews and Baltimore's offense has begun a trend in the right direction over the last three games. While New England’s offense has performed equally effectively, Henry’s fantasy output has fluctuated at times this season.