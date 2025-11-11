Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire Debate: Alec Pierce vs Parker Washington
Fantasy Football is a week-to-week game. Players rise and fall and quick and you can blink and before you know it, the most unexpected players will rise to become waiver wire phenoms. As we approach playoff season, it is important to make the best roster moves that you can make. If you find yourself in need of a wide receiver, these are two prime options — Alec Pierce and Parker Washington.
The Case for Alec Pierce
Pierce has broken out in recent weeks and, all of a sudden, he leads the Colts in Receiving Yards (585). Pierce has played 8-of-10 games this season and finds himself with 50 Targets, 28 Receptions, 585 Yards, and 4 Touchdowns. He is averaging 8.7 Targets per Game over his past four games.
Pierce has risen high to the WR37 in PPR settings. This is a mark worth rostering. His recent output is that of a WR2. It seems that his rise has been years in progress, but it has arrived. The question is now — will he stay?
Pierce has led all Colts receivers in snaps per game since he returned from injury in Week 6. Health has played a key part and his usage is showing. We could surely see a decrease in targets given his hot mark right now, but Pierce should remain involved.
He has an Average Depth of Reception of 23.8 Yards. He is a deep threat that can be contained by playing zone/2/3-high. Given a tough upcoming schedule, it is reasonable to expect a downtick by Pierce. He is a high-upside player on a weekly basis. I would value Pierce as a Flex going forward.
The Case for Parker Washington
Washington has played 9 games this season. He has 46 Targets, 28 Receptions, 330 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. However, we must realize his new value of WR1 and WR2 when Brian Thomas Jr. returns. This is a new development that drastically raises his value.
Washington caught three balls in Week 10 for 33 Yards and 1 Touchdown. Over his two previous games, Washington had (10) and (9) Targets. He has also risen from a snap-share of 20-35% all the way up to 80-90% in his current role. Washington has a 25% Target Share over his past three games.
Washington, however, is going to run into short-term issues. Jakobi Meyers joined the team and snapped out at 44% in Week 10. We can expect Meyers to hit 80% + soon enough. Liam Coen has stated that Washington will still own slot work, but that can change at any moment.
Brian Thomas Jr. is also due back from injury and Travis Hunter could be back in 2-3 more weeks. Once this happens, Washington becomes very limited. His elite ceiling may very well have just one week left before its expiration.
Waiver Wire Debate: Alec Pierce vs Parker Washington
It seems that Pierce has a more sustainable workload. He is working within a healthy offense, unthreatened by anyone. In fact, the Colts traded away Adonai Mitchell last week. Pierce remains as a starter and his success should maintain to see great work.
Washington has great upside, but until Jaguars injuries fix themselves. Between Thomas Jr., Hunter, and Meyers, he can fall to WR4 very quickly. In fact, Dyami Brown could force Washington back to WR5. His time may have already passed.
Pickup Alec Pierce for much more sustainable value.