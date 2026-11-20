As fantasy football managers navigate six teams on bye in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season, deciding between two running backs in the same offense is a familiar dilemma. Minnesota Vikings teammates Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones continue to share backfield work heading into a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Let's dig into recent production, running back rankings, defensive matchups, and season-long trends to see which Minnesota back to start in this Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em decision.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Nov 15, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) runs with the ball after catching a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Jones has handled the larger season-long workload in Minnesota's backfield during the 2026 campaign. Across nine games, Jones has rushed 126 times for 521 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and three touchdowns while adding 17 catches for 103 receiving yards. That production equals 95.4 PPR points (86.9 half-PPR, 78.4 standard) and an average of 10.6 PPR points per game, giving him a healthier receiving and touchdown profile.

In Week 10 against the Packers, Jones totaled 55 scrimmage yards on 12 touches and punched in a one-yard touchdown, finishing with 12.5 PPR points (12.0 half-PPR) in the 30-10 victory. He sits right on the edge of the RB2/flex range in our Week 11 Running Back Rankings.

Looking at Week 11 against San Francisco, Jones has a same difficult matchup against a 49ers defense that has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game and ranks among the stingiest units against running backs over the past five to six weeks.

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

While battling through injuries all year, Jordan Mason has operated in a rotational role for Minnesota during the 2026 season, logging 60 carries for 241 rushing yards (4.0 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown, along with two receptions for seven yards across five games played. While he has shown burst with a long run of 28 yards, his fantasy totals have remained modest, sitting around 32.8 total fantasy points in PPR leagues.

In Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, Mason led the Vikings in rushing yards during a 30-10 win, carrying 16 times for 59 yards and missing on his lone target for 5.9 fantasy points. Similar to Jones, he projects right on the cusp of the RB2/flex range in our Week 11 running back rankings.

For Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers, Mason shares the same tough defensive matchup as Jones on the road. San Francisco has stifled opposing run games over recent weeks, putting a cap on pure rushing volume despite Mason's revenge-game narrative.

The Final Verdict

Nov 15, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) enters the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Aaron Jones

While both backs face a rugged San Francisco run defense and split touches in Minnesota's backfield, Aaron Jones gets the slight nod over Jordan Mason for us in Week 11. Jones brings stronger season-long production, more consistent involvement in the passing game, and a fresh Week 10 touchdown. Mason's 16 carries last week show he still has a role, but Jones offers the steadier path to touches and scoring opportunities in half-point and PPR leagues.