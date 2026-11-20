Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Breakdown: Omarion Hampton vs. Saquon Barkley

As fantasy managers navigate six teams on bye in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season, deciding between mid-tier running backs can swing a matchup. Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton and Philadelphia Eagles veteran Saquon Barkley both sit squarely in the RB2 conversation this week.

Let's dig into season-long production, recent outings, and defensive matchups to break down which back to start in this Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em decision.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Omarion Hampton has had a rough 2026 season in Los Angeles's offense, though his volume and efficiency are trending upward at a crucial time. Across his appearances this season, Hampton has accumulated 309 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns (averaging 44.1 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry) while totaling 85.7 PPR fantasy points. While earlier weeks saw frustrating game scripts and modest touch counts, he remains the Chargers' lead rusher.

In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Hampton delivered his strongest outing since early in the season. He handled 22 carries for a season-high 105 rushing yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for zero yards in a 23-20 win, finishing with 16.5 PPR points (RB13 on the week). He projects in the RB2 range in our Week 11 Running Back Rankings.

For Week 11 against the New York Jets, Hampton draws a favorable matchup on paper. The Jets have surrendered 20.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game to running backs (ranking inside the top 10 most generous defenses to the position), giving Hampton a strong opportunity to build on his 22-carry workload.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saquon Barkley has dealt with a frustrating, injury-marred 2026 campaign in Philadelphia. Through seven games played, Barkley has logged 69 carries for 296 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns, along with seven receptions for 41 receiving yards. He has totaled 58.7 PPR points (averaging 8.4 PPR points per game).

His most recent action came in Week 9 against the New York Giants, where he managed just 22 rushing yards and 8.2 PPR points thanks to a rushing touchdown. He sits right next to Hampton in the RB2 range in our Week 11 Runnng Back Rankings.

Looking at Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Barkley faces a stiff defensive test. Over the past six weeks, Pittsburgh has held opposing running backs to just 47.4 rushing yards and 21.3 fantasy points per game while allowing only 0.35 fantasy points per rush attempt.

The Final Verdict

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) rushes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Omarion Hampton

While Saquon Barkley carries name value, Omarion Hampton is the better start for fantasy football managers in Week 11. Hampton comes into the week fresh off a 22-carry, 105-yard, one-score performance and gets a generous matchup against a Jets run defense, allowing top-10 fantasy production to backs, while Barkley faces a stingy Steelers front with underwhelming non-scoring volume. Hampton is the safer and higher-upside play.