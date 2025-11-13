Week 11 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Parker Washington vs. Troy Franklin
The toughest start or sit decisions to make are between those flex-level options. One choice that a lot of fantasy owners are going to make this week is deciding to start either Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington or Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin. You can make a strong case both for and against both of these wideouts. We will help you decide which one to start this week.
WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Case For Parker Washington
With Travis Hunter out for the season with a knee injury, Washington has stepped up as the top option in the Jags' passing attack. The Brian Thomas Jr injury has helped, too, but Washington was already playing ahead of him prior to his shoulder injury. Over the past three games, he has caught 15 of 26 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown. There is a strong chance that he leads the Jags pass-catchers in targets again this week.
The Case Against Parker Washington
There is also a strong chance that Washington does not lead the Jags' pass-catchers in targets again this week. Jakobi Meyers will have another week in the offense after being acquired at the trade deadline and leading the team in receiving yards last week, and there is a chance that tight end Brenton Strange returns to action this week. He also has the tougher matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
WR Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
The Case For Troy Franklin
As far as volume goes, Franklin seems to have taken over the WR1 spot in Denver. Over the past four games, he has seen 37 targets and scored four touchdowns. He also has the better of the matchups, albeit still a bad one, against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. There are also a lot fewer question marks this week in the Broncos' passing attack compared to what we could see in Jacksonville.
The Case Against Troy Franklin
While the targets and touchdowns have been there as of late for Franklin, the receptions and yards have been wildly inefficient. Of those 37 targets in the last four games, he only caught 18 of them for 175 yards. The same number of yards that Washington totaled in three games on just 26 targets. You can chalk that up to Franklin not being as good, Bo Nix looking awful most of the time, or some combination of both, but it's an issue.
The Verdict: Parker Washington vs. Troy Franklin
We are going to go with our gut here and start Washington. The evidence is split, but points more to Franklin based on how we traditionally make decisions; however, Washington has looked like a better player and has been much more efficient. We will opt for him despite the matchup and potential volatility.