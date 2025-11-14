Week 11 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Romeo Doubs vs. Tez Johnson
When finding a flex play for fantasy football in week 11, WR Tez Johnson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and WR from the Green Bay Packers, Romeo Doubs, may be on the radar of fantasy football GMs. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between Johnson and Doubs this week in fantasy football.
Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs is coming off a disappointing performance in week 10. Against the Philadelphia Eagles had just one reception for five yards. The week prior, Doubs had seven receptions for 91 yards against the Carolina Panthers. He will look to get back to this type of fantasy production against the New York Giants this week.
New York, in the year, is allowing the 10th most passing yards per game. In this, they are allowing the seventh most fantasy points per game to the WR position in PPR fantasy formats. Over the last three games, the most receiving yards they have allowed in a game to an opposing WR are 86, 41, and 84 yards.
Two other things to note are that WR Matthew Golden was a limited participant in the Packers' practice on Thursday, and he is currently listed as questionable for the game. He did not play last week for Green Bay. Also, the Giants have a poor run defense, as they allow the second-most rushing yards per game. This may lead to Green Bay relying on its run game to a greater extent than typical, which would lower the ceiling for Doubs in fantasy football this week.
Tez Johnson
WR for the Bucs, Tez Johnson, had his best fantasy performance of the year in week 11. He had four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie out of Oregon, in the absence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr., has done well and has started to click with the quarterback of Tampa, Baker Mayfield. His game last Sunday added to a streak for him, now having three consecutive games with four or more receptions. Johnson will have a tough opponent to continue this trek against a talented Buffalo Bills team.
The Bills in the 2025 season thus far are allowing the third fewest passing yards per game. They have, in their last two games, shown they are more than capable of letting up solid fantasy outings to opposing WRs. In their last two games, they gave up 84 or more receiving yards and a touchdown to an opposing WR.
Another thing for fantasy owners to keep track of is the availability of Godwin Jr. He is currently listed as doubtful to play on Sunday, but was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. His availability could greatly affect what Johnson can do in fantasy football.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Johnson and Doubs, Doubs should start, and Johnson should sit. Despite the game Doubs had last week, he simply has a better matchup than Johnson this week. The Buccaneers could still have some success in their passing game, but banking on Johnson to have a stellar day against the Bills' secondary seems like a big ask, making him a sit between him and Doubs.