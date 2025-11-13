Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 11: Start Romeo Doubs
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five wide receiver streamers for Week 11!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 11
Quentin Johnston at Jaguars (45.6%): I liked Johnston last week, but he scored just 9.2 fantasy points. The good news is that he was targeted 10 times in the game, and that could continue with Oronde Gadsden banged up. Johnston also has a great matchup against the Jaguars, who have surrendered 10 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing perimeter receivers.
Jauan Jennings at Cardinals (36.4%): Jennings has started to pick up steam, scoring 14-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games. He’s also seen at least seven targets in three of his last four games, so Jennings is clearly involved in the pass attack. So, while this week’s matchup against the Cardinals isn’t great on paper, I can see this NFC West battle turning into a high-scoring affair in Week 11.
Romeo Doubs at Giants (33.9%): Doubs (and most Packers) put up a stinker last week, but this week’s matchup against the Giants makes him an attractive option. Their defense has allowed 13 wide receivers to beat them for at least 14 fantasy points, and five have put up 20-plus points against them. Big Blue has also allowed the ninth-most points per game to perimeter receivers, so start Doubs.
Tre Tucker vs. Cowboys (11.5%): Tucker is now the de facto No. 1 wide receiver in Las Vegas, as the Raiders traded away Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville. He has a tremendous matchup this week, as he faces a Cowboys defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers. What’s more, nine have beaten them for 15-plus fantasy points this season, regardless of alignment.
Parker Washington vs. Chargers (7.8%): Washington has turned into a very startable wide receiver, scoring a combined 34.9 fantasy points in his last two games. That’s due in large part to the absences of Travis Hunter (out for the season) and Brian Thomas Jr., who has an injured ankle. This week’s matchup against the Chargers isn’t favorable, but I’ll go with the volume (26 targets in his last three games).