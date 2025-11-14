Fantasy Sports

Week 11 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Theo Johnson vs Dalton Schultz

Evaluating who to play in fantasy football in week 11, between New York Giants TE Theo Johnson and Houston Texans Dalton Schultz.

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
This week’s fantasy football start/sit dilemma centers on two talented tight ends: New York Giants’ Theo Johnson and Houston Texans’ Dalton Schultz . Both offer similar fantasy upside and the potential for big performances in Week 11. Here’s a breakdown of which player belongs in your starting lineup and which one you might consider leaving on the bench.

New York Giants TE Theo Johnson

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson fantasy football start
New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first touchdown during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Theo Johnson is the TE13 in fantasy football, averaging 9.4 points per game. This week, he faces a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed the 12th-most points to tight ends this season. Johnson has secured a solid target share, with 51 total targets ranking 9th among all tight ends.

Johnson has excelled since Week 4, when Malik Nabers went down with an injury. In his last seven games, he has posted five double-digit fantasy performances, showing a clear upward trend in both usage and production.

His opportunities could increase further this week with teammate Darius Slayton sidelined due to a hamstring injury, potentially opening the door for more targets. A potential concern is that starting quarterback Jaxon Dart will miss Week 11. However, backup quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to start, which could work in Johnson’s favor.

Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz fantasy football sit
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) receives a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Dalton Schultz is currently the TE12 in fantasy football, averaging 10.5 fantasy points per game. This week, he faces the Tennessee Titans’ defense, which has allowed the 10th fewest points to tight ends this season.

Schultz has been heating up lately, scoring at least 11 fantasy points in four of his last five games. In that span, he recorded 11 points in Week 5, 18.8 in Week 7, 13.7 in Week 9, and most recently 18.3 in Week 10.

One potential concern is that starting quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to miss his second consecutive game with a concussion. Schultz has shown he can still produce with backup quarterback Davis Mills, but Stroud’s absence could impact his Week 11 production.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Theo Johsnon vs Dalton Shultz in Week 11

We’re rolling with Theo Johnson over Dalton Schultz. While the two tight ends are very similar and make for a close comparison, Johnson has a slight edge due to a more reliable backup quarterback, less competition within his offense, and an easier defensive matchup. Start Johnson this week over Schultz, though both remain viable Week 11 options.

RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

