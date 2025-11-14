Week 11 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Theo Johnson vs Dalton Schultz
This week’s fantasy football start/sit dilemma centers on two talented tight ends: New York Giants’ Theo Johnson and Houston Texans’ Dalton Schultz . Both offer similar fantasy upside and the potential for big performances in Week 11. Here’s a breakdown of which player belongs in your starting lineup and which one you might consider leaving on the bench.
New York Giants TE Theo Johnson
Theo Johnson is the TE13 in fantasy football, averaging 9.4 points per game. This week, he faces a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed the 12th-most points to tight ends this season. Johnson has secured a solid target share, with 51 total targets ranking 9th among all tight ends.
Johnson has excelled since Week 4, when Malik Nabers went down with an injury. In his last seven games, he has posted five double-digit fantasy performances, showing a clear upward trend in both usage and production.
His opportunities could increase further this week with teammate Darius Slayton sidelined due to a hamstring injury, potentially opening the door for more targets. A potential concern is that starting quarterback Jaxon Dart will miss Week 11. However, backup quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to start, which could work in Johnson’s favor.
Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz is currently the TE12 in fantasy football, averaging 10.5 fantasy points per game. This week, he faces the Tennessee Titans’ defense, which has allowed the 10th fewest points to tight ends this season.
Schultz has been heating up lately, scoring at least 11 fantasy points in four of his last five games. In that span, he recorded 11 points in Week 5, 18.8 in Week 7, 13.7 in Week 9, and most recently 18.3 in Week 10.
One potential concern is that starting quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to miss his second consecutive game with a concussion. Schultz has shown he can still produce with backup quarterback Davis Mills, but Stroud’s absence could impact his Week 11 production.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Theo Johsnon vs Dalton Shultz in Week 11
We’re rolling with Theo Johnson over Dalton Schultz. While the two tight ends are very similar and make for a close comparison, Johnson has a slight edge due to a more reliable backup quarterback, less competition within his offense, and an easier defensive matchup. Start Johnson this week over Schultz, though both remain viable Week 11 options.