Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Tyler Allgeier vs Kyle Monangai
There always finds to be a few running back rooms that end up supporting multiple fantasy viable assets. The Lions have done it for years now with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The Seahawks are doing it with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. The Dolphins had done it in explosive fashion with De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert. Today, we look into Tyler Allgeier and Kyle Monangai as two newly relevant backup running backs with start-able upside.
The Case for Tyler Allgeier
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: RB34
Allgeier has benefited at the expense of Bijan Robinson. He has 74 Attempts (31% of Team Rushes), 270 Yards (3.6 Yards per Carry), and 6 Touchdowns. Allgeier adds little-to-nothing in the receiving game — that is where Robinson comes to play.
The truly great value of Allgeier enlies within the Red Zone. Here, he has 21 Attempts to Robinson's 17 Attempts. That has found Allgeier with (5) Touchdowns and Robinson with just (1) Touchdown.
In Non-PPR settings, Allgeier is the RB34, in which is Flex viable with RB2 upside in better matchups.
As for any recent trends, Allgeier has seen a minor uptick in snap-share, but he still remain at about a 35% - to - 65% disadvantage to Robinson. It is the Red Zone that pays him out.
Week 11 has the Falcons playing host to the Panthers. In their first meeting, the team combined for 131 Rushing Yards on 29 Attempts. Allgeier only had one attempt as the Falcons fell down in the game quickly, ultimately losing 30-0.
The Panthers are a moderate run-stop, standing 17th in Yards Allowed and 16th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs. This is a moderate game for Allgeier that has him touchdown reliant.
The Case for Kyle Monangai
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: RB31
D'Andre Swift has been listed and healthy and active for Sunday's game. What we must do here is evaluate not what Monangai's output has been overall, but what it has been, and will be, with Swift in the lineup.
Monangai gained his relevance post-bye week, which makes his statistics relevant from Weeks 6-8, and 10. In this time, Monangai has 35% of team rushing attempts. In Week 10, he played 38% of snaps and given that the team has emphasized that he has "earned" his work, we can expect a split of 60-40%, for the most part.
The Bears are averaging 147.3 Rushing Yards per Game. We must remember that Caleb Williams accounts for about 18% of Team Rushing Yards, so a player like Monangai will see about 25-30% of that 147 yard slice. That slates him in at 30-40 Yards per Game.
The Vikings oppose the Bears this week. Their run stop is 22nd in Yards Allowed and 14th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs. Given the Bears rushing success, we expect this to be a moderate matchup for Monangai.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Tyler Allgeier vs Kyle Monangai
The goal here is to find out which player will command more total touches, and Red Zone chances.
Allgeier expects to have closer to 35% of team rushes. Given the team average volume, Allgeier may have 8-10 Attempts for 20-to-40 Yards, depending on his efficiency. In the Red Zone, we can expect Allgeier to have at least one attempt, if not up to four. The Falcons are expected to score in the low 20's, or about (2) Touchdowns.
Monangai will see about 25-30% of team rushes, but the Bears rush more 25% more Yards per Game than the Falcons. He will also likely see 8-10 Attempts and similar yardage. However, Monangai is out snapped about 2-to-1 in the Red Zone by Swift. The Bears project to score in the low-to-mid 20's, or about (2.2) Touchdowns.
It appears Allgeier has the higher touchdown probability and is likely the better player overall.
Start Tyler Allgeier as a better player with higher touchdown upside.