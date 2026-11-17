Week 11 marks the start of the home stretch of the fantasy football regular season. Most trade deadlines have passed, and managers are largely locked into their rosters, with the waiver wire offering the primary opportunity to make adjustments. Tight end has been a frustrating position all season unless you have one of the elite options. Outside the top four, production has been wildly inconsistent, and finding a reliable weekly floor has been nearly impossible. With the fantasy playoffs approaching, here are the tight ends I'm looking to sit in Week 11.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Coming into the season, Tyler Warren was viewed as a mid-to-high-end TE1 and was living up to those expectations through the first five weeks. Then came the injury, followed by the Colts' loss to the Titans and a wave of organizational changes. Now, Indianapolis is in a downward spiral, and even Jonathan Taylor has become difficult to trust in fantasy lineups, let alone Warren.

In the three games since returning from injury, Warren has totaled just 10 receptions for 53 yards. His matchup doesn't offer much reason for optimism, either. He faces a Texans defense that has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end all season.

The Colts' season appears to be slipping away, and the fallout has affected nearly everyone on the roster from a fantasy perspective. Warren isn't necessarily to blame, but he's caught in a bad situation at the wrong time. He's best left on the bench in Week 11.

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waller's inconsistency has forced fantasy managers to lean toward keeping him on the bench most weeks. He's had two standout performances, finishing as a top-five tight end, but the other seven weeks have been far less encouraging. He's finished TE14 or worse in all seven, including five weeks outside the top 25. Few tight ends offer a wider range of outcomes, with an unusually high ceiling but an equally concerning floor.

The Panthers face the Chargers this week, which isn't necessarily a difficult matchup on paper. However, Waller's fantasy upside is largely dependent on finding the end zone. That's a tough proposition against a Chargers defense that hasn't allowed a touchdown to a tight end since Trey McBride scored against them in Week 1.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth has been a relatively safe TE2 for fantasy managers this season, catching five touchdown passes and adding another score on the ground. However, his ceiling is extremely limited when he doesn't find the end zone. He hasn't recorded more than five catches or 46 receiving yards in a single game all season, and there's little reason to expect that to change against an Eagles defense that will look to control the clock and keep the score low.

Aaron Rodgers could certainly bounce back, but his magic appears to be fading. Philadelphia should be able to build on that momentum and make life difficult for Rodgers and the Steelers' passing game, leaving Freiermuth with limited upside in Week 11.