Fantasy Football Week 10 Tight End Waiver Wire Targets: Pat Freiermuth Stands Out Against the Bengals

Finding a viable TE in fantasy football can sometimes feel like a daunting task. With the NFL trade deadline commencing and the fantasy playoffs on the horizon, let’s discuss three TEs worth targeting on the waiver wire who are rostered in 50% or fewer Yahoo leagues.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Freiermuth doesn’t have the loftiest ceiling, but he’s the TE14 in fantasy points per game (9.9) entering Week 10. Among the 35 TEs with 25-plus targets, Freiermuth is tied for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns (4).

Pat Freiermuth sneaks it in!



CLEvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+

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As the Pittsburgh Steelers come out of their bye week, they’ll face a Cincinnati Bengals team that is permitting the fourth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+5.3).

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Puka Nacua sidelined for an extended time, Sean McVay may get his wish of building the entire Los Angeles Rams offense out of TEs. Tyler Higbee hasn’t been very effective in the last month, but he scored double-digit fantasy points in three straight games from Week 3 to Week 5.

Next up for the Rams is a rematch with the Arizona Cardinals, who are giving up the sixth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+3.0).

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darren Waller logged a season-high 23.0 fantasy points in Week 9, making him the TE16 in fantasy points per game (9.6). While Waller has 12-plus fantasy points in four games and fewer than 7 fantasy points in his other four, his upside could be realized again in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

Darren Waller gets UP to snag the TD!



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Besides Sunday’s divisional matchup against New Orleans being a potential high-scoring affair, the Saints are coughing up the seventh-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+2.5).