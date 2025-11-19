Bryce Young, Luther Burden III, And More Week 12 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
Fantasy owners are going to have to dig deep this week when they are setting their fantasy lineups. We have to deal with injuries, bye weeks, and even suspensions this week. There are sleeper options that we can go with, but we may need to dig even deeper than that. These are the deep sleepers to consider starting in Week 12.
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young had a monster game in Week 11. He threw for 448 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. This is a quarterback who has had a tendency to play significantly better late in the season for whatever reason. In Week 12, he will face off with the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Fantasy owners should have Young on their radar this week.
RB Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona backfield is beyond beat up. We don't know if Trey Benson will be able to play at all this week, and Emari Demercado is set to miss time with a high-ankle sprain. This will likely leave the backfield to just Carter and Bam Knight. While Knight is getting all the attention, this is not a backfield that tends to roll with just one feature back. Even if Knight is the lead back, which is not a lock, Carter should still have a significant role against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.
RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers
Assuming Josh Jacobs misses the Packers' upcoming game, Brooks could play a significant role in their offense. Emanuel Wilson will serve as the top back in Green Bay; however, Wilson has had productive weeks with Jacobs healthy in a role that Brooks should step into. Brooks is a solid power back who could also see some goal-line and pass-catching work. The floor is low, but he could be worth a desperation dart throw.
WR Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals
Dortch was overshadowed by Michael Wilson's huge Week 11, but he still had a solid game, catching six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. When given an opportunity, he has consistently produced, and no one should be shocked if he produces again this week, with Marvin Harrison Jr likely set to miss at least one more week. He also has a good matchup this week against the Jags, who are in the bottom half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy wide receivers.
WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Burden has taken over the WR3 job in Chicago. He out-snapped Olamide Zaccheaus 44% to 13% in Week 11. His floor is low, but we could also be seeing the seeds being planted for a potential late-season rookie breakout. We've seen him have breakout games this season, so we know that is in the range of outcomes. He is worth consideration as a desperation WR3 or flex option.
TE Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
Things are lined up for Okonkwo to have a solid floor this week. Calvin Ridley is out for the season, and Chimere Dike is not expected to play this week. He's already a player with a decent floor, and this week is matched up against the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Okonkwo is a sneaky good option this week.