Week 11 Target Report: Travis Kelce Tops TEs, Michael Wilson Dominates WRs
As we approach Week 12 in fantasy football, it’s helpful to review the NFL’s top target leaders among tight ends and wide receivers. Tracking these trends can provide valuable insights into which players are likely to continue producing down the stretch.
In Week 11, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led his position in targets, while Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson topped all wide receivers.
Before we break down their performances and review other top target leaders across the league, you can check out the Week 10 leaders here. Let’s dive into this week’s edition.
Travis Kelce led all tight ends in week 11 with 13 targets
Travis Kelce led all tight ends in Week 11 with 13 targets against the Denver Broncos. This marked his highest target total of the season, surpassing his previous season highs of 8 targets, which he recorded twice in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Week 8 versus the Washington Commanders.
Kelce is currently the third-ranked tight end in fantasy football this season and ranks fifth overall in tight end targets.
These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 11:
Brock Bowers 12
Trey McBride 11
AJ Barner 11
Dalton Schultz 9
Michael Wilson led all wide receivers in week 11 with 18 targets
Michael Wilson exploded in Week 11, recording a career-high 18 targets. He caught 15 of them for 185 yards, totaling 33.5 fantasy points.
Wilson capitalized on the opportunity with Cardinals star Marvin Harrison Jr. out with appendicitis. He now becomes a fantasy player to watch going forward, especially if Harrison Jr. misses additional games.
8 other WRs saw 10+ targets in week 11:
Tetairoa McMillan 12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 12
Amon-Ra St. Brown 12
A. J. Brown 11
George Pickens 11
Stefon Diggs 11
Ja'Marr Chase 10
Nico Collins 10
Trey McBride leads all tight ends in season-long targets after another strong performance
Trey McBride continues to lead tight ends in targets after another double-digit performance, recording 11 targets. This brings his season total to 99 and gives him an average of 9.9 targets per game.
Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:
Jake Ferguson 71
Dalton Schultz 68
Tyler Warren 67
Travis Kelce 66
Ja’Marr Chase remains the NFL’s overall target leader
Ja’Marr Chase delivered another strong fantasy performance in Week 11, totaling 10 targets. This marked the sixth time this season he has recorded 10 or more targets, bringing his total to 117 for the year.
Chase was recently suspended for one game by the NFL for an incident involving Steelers player Jalen Ramsey. This could open the door for another player to challenge Chase for the target lead.
The rest of the top 5 target leaders:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 97
Chris Olave 95
Drake London 94
Justin Jefferson 93