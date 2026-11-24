Week 12 of the NFL season is here, and it’s Thanksgiving week! With all 32 teams in action and games scheduled every day except Saturday, there’s plenty of Fantasy Football to enjoy. But not every tight end will be ready to feast this week. Let’s look at a few players who could leave fantasy managers hungry for more.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

If you don't have a reliable backup behind Sam LaPorta, you're probably not going to bench him. However, if you have another Top 15 or Top 20 fantasy tight end with a favorable matchup, it may be worth considering your alternatives. LaPorta opened the season as expected, delivering Top 5 tight end production through his first five games. But since reports surfaced about his frustration with the Lions amid stalled contract extension talks, his production has taken a noticeable dip.

Is it a coincidence? Perhaps, but the numbers are hard to ignore. Over the past five weeks, LaPorta has averaged just 32 receiving yards and fewer than three catches per game while failing to score a touchdown. He also faces a tough Bears defense that has allowed just 46.9 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends, making this a week to seriously temper expectations.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid was inactive in Week 11 with thumb and ankle injuries, so be sure to monitor his status throughout the week. He was a limited participant in Monday's practice, which is an encouraging sign that he could be available. Even without the injury concerns, though, Kincaid has been one of the biggest disappointments at the tight end position after an electric start to the season.

Through Week 2, he had recorded 12 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown. Since then, Kincaid has managed just 20 catches for 262 yards and one touchdown, with his only missed game coming this past week. Given how frequently Josh Allen and the Bills offense find the end zone, Kincaid's lack of production is particularly frustrating. Between his recent struggles, lingering injury concerns, and Dawson Knox's presence, Kincaid may be better left on the bench this week.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

It's unfortunate how things have unfolded for Tyler Warren and his fantasy managers. Warren is one of the more talented tight ends in the league, but he's stuck in an offense that has seemingly thrown in the towel and recently released its $44 million-per-year quarterback, Daniel Jones. Warren has caught just 11 passes for 85 yards and no touchdowns over his last four games, and things aren't likely to get much easier this week.

Tyler Warren receiving yards in last 4 games:



22

1

44

18 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

The Colts face a Giants defense that's fighting to stay atop the NFC East and has increasingly taken on a defensive identity, which was on full display Sunday against the heavily favored Jaguars. Led by star rookie linebacker Arvell Reese, New York has been dominant against opposing tight ends. Through 10 games this season, the Giants have allowed an average of just 5.7 receptions and 44.5 yards per game to the position.