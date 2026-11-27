Every week, fantasy owners look at those fringe players on their bench and aren't quite sure if they should insert them into their starting lineups or leave them on the bench. Those are the toughest decisions to make.

That's why we are here to help you make those tough decisions on those sleepers. These are our fringe players to get into your lineups in Week 12.

Must-Start Sleepers: Week 12

QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Watson has quietly been playing pretty well, throwing for more than 300 yards in three consecutive games. The issue is he hasn't thrown a single touchdown during that span. However, he has rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns during that span.

If he can start throwing some more touchdowns, he can suddenly become a highly productive fantasy quarterback. Week 12 is an ideal time to break out against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and they entered the week even worse, but there have already been a ton of points scored this week.

RB Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

It doesn't look like Bhayshul Tuten is likely to play this week, and even if he does, we don't expect him to get close to a full workload. The Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans this week in a game that they should win comfortably with or without him, and the coaching staff has expressed a need to get him healthy, as he has struggled through an ankle injury for weeks.

This should open up a ton of opportunities for Rodriguez in a favorable matchup in what should be a positive game script. Rodriguez is an intriguing option even if Tuten is active, but he's a strong sleeper if Tuten is sidelined.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

The rookie had a rough game last week, catching just two of his 10 targets for 30 yards with a bunch of drops. Nevertheless, we wouldn't be giving up on a rising young star like Douglas.

We are going to look at the positives and point out the fact that he was open all game and saw 10 targets. He should bounce back this week against the lowly Jets, whom he caught two touchdowns against in the Dolphins' only win this season.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

All the pieces for Okonkwo to be successful have been there this season; he just hasn't quite put them all together. This week he draws the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. We have seen the targets be there and the yardage at times, this is the week that he's going to find the end zone and step up as a TE1.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News