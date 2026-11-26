With three Thanksgiving NFL games in Week 12, fantasy football managers will need to make lineup decisions earlier than usual. Across the three contests, Saquon Barkley and Emmett Johnson are both RBs in favorable matchups.

Between Barkley and Johnson, which RB is the better start on Thanksgiving for the Week 12 slate?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a sluggish start this season, Barkley has notched 12-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. Barkley was on track for a better Week 11 performance than his 13.5 fantasy points indicate, as he exited early with a neck injury.

Saquon Barkley rumbles his way into the end zone to extend the lead!



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On a positive note, Saquon was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. No team has given up more schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+7.9) than the Cowboys.

While this isn’t the same Philadelphia Eagles offense he’s been a part of in recent years, Barkley has posted 14-plus fantasy points in three straight meetings with Dallas.

Emmett Johnson

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not many RBs have been more productive than Johnson recently. Kenneth Walker III has been ruled out for the Kansas City Chiefs for Thanksgiving’s clash against the Buffalo Bills, and Johnson has accrued 24-plus fantasy points in each of his last two starts.

The rookie Emmett Johnson has his fourth-straight game with a touchdown



AZvsKC on CBS/Paramount+

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Since Week 8, Johnson has been the RB6 in fantasy points per game (23.5), proving to be an effective weapon as a runner and receiver alongside Patrick Mahomes. Andy Reid and the Chiefs haven’t been afraid to feed Johnson in Walker’s absence, with Johnson getting 27-plus touches in back-to-back weeks.

Johnson could have success again in Week 12 against a Bills defense ranked 22nd in rushing DVOA (-8.0%) and 8th in passing DVOA (-2.0%).

Final Verdict: Start Emmett Johnson

Starting almost any RB over Barkley early in his Eagles tenure was almost blasphemous. However, things are quite different in 2026, and Johnson’s role sans Walker is tough to ignore.

Over his two starts without Walker, Johnson has garnered all 10 red-zone touches for Chiefs RBs, turning them into 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Barkley has yet to catch more than two passes in a game this season. With that in mind, Saquon is much more dependent than Johnson on hitting paydirt to be fantasy-relevant.