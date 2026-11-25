The Thanksgiving slate of NFL games on Thursday in Week 12 kicks off with a much-anticipated NFC North matchup between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. Fantasy football managers will certainly have their sights set on this game while the Thanksgiving food is cooking, as there is no shortage of star power in this contest.

With fantasy lineups needing to be set earlier than previous weeks, let’s do a position-by-position breakdown for Thursday’s Bears-Lions clash.

Note: Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown are obvious starts in any matchup, so they won’t be discussed in this article.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Bears vs. Lions Fantasy Football QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back for a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has fallen to QB12 in fantasy points per game (18.7) after scoring fewer than 17 fantasy points in four of his last five starts. However, Williams is in a premier get-right spot against a Lions defense that is giving up the second-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs (+4.8).

Start Jared Goff

Jared Goff is the QB10 in fantasy points per game (19.2) entering Week 12, and he’s tallied 20-plus fantasy points in back-to-back home starts. Chicago’s defense is permitting the seventh-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs (+1.9), making both QBs in this game must-start options.

Bears vs. Lions Fantasy Football RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start D’Andre Swift

Ahead of Thursday’s contest, D’Andre Swift is the RB9 in fantasy points per game (16.6) after producing 11.9 fantasy points in Week 11. Although Kyle Monangai’s return lowers Swift’s rushing ceiling, the Lions are coughing up the 13th-most schedule-adjusted receiving fantasy points per game to RBs (+0.9).

Sit Kyle Monangai

Monangai returned from injury in Week 11, finishing with only 1.8 fantasy points in his first game back. With Detroit’s defense allowing the fifth-fewest schedule-adjusted rushing fantasy points per game to RBs (-2.7), Monangai is too risky to start on Thursday.

Bears vs. Lions Fantasy Football WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) catches a pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Luther Burden III

Personally, Luther Burden III is a must-start WR in most matchups despite his quiet outing in Week 11, but I think it’s worth mentioning him here for managers who are concerned. Along with leading the Bears’ offense in slot rate (53.1%), the Lions’ defense is giving up the seventh-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot WRs (+2.3).

Start Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams is typically a boom-or-bust option given his role in Detroit’s aerial attack, and this week is no different. That said, Williams has a slightly better chance to connect on chunk plays against a Chicago defense that ranks 28th in explosive play rate allowed (6.8%).

Start Rome Odunze

The main four WRs in the Bears-Lions showdown are all worth starting in what is expected to be a high-scoring dome game. Rome Odunze is dependent on catching passes down the field, and Detroit’s defense is 32nd in explosive play rate allowed (7.3%).

Bears vs. Lions Fantasy Football TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Colston Loveland

After a slow start to the season, Colston Loveland is the TE5 in fantasy points per game (12.4) since Week 4. Loveland gets a major boost against a Lions defense that is coughing up the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+8.3).

Sit Sam LaPorta

I’ll preface the recommendation to sit Sam LaPorta by saying most managers may not have better options available. However, LaPorta has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in five straight starts, and the Bears are tied for the 12th-fewest schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game allowed to TEs (-1.2).