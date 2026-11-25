Week 12 starts early with a Wednesday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Rams. So, I'm releasing our projections, starting with the starting quarterback. As you'll see, the rankings have begun to shake up. Josh Allen is no longer the weekly QB1; now a jumble of big names sits at the top.

Top-12 Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

As wild as it sounds, JJ McCarthy is indeed the QB10. A matchup against the Colts looks easy, giving McCarthy a chance to spread the field in Week 12 for my favorite QB streamer. I still wouldn't label him a must-start, but you can do much worse.

At the top, Joe Burrow takes the QB1. He is averaging 361 yards over his last four games, so the projection is 329 yards for the game ahead.

Must-Start Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Jayden Daniels is on my love list this week. He helped lead the Commanders to an underdog victory over the Bengals on Monday night. He is QB8 in points per game and has a favorable matchup against arguably the worst team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals.

Trevor Lawrence should have a get-right game after the Jaguars' 23-18 loss to the Giants. The Jaguars are dominant at home, and the Titans have one of the NFL's worst defenses. They just allowed the Cowboys to put up 51 points.

Read more on Week 12 Must-Start Quarterbacks.

Must-Sit Quarterbacks

In Bryce Young's first game against the Buccaneers this season, he went 14-of-27 for 163 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. The Buccaneers are allowing the 4th-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Bo Nix is all the way down at QB25 in these projections. A late-November trip to Pittsburgh isn't ideal for the Broncos. Nix is also averaging fewer than 200 passing yards per game.

Read more on Week 12 Must-Sit Quarterbacks

Sleeper of the Week

Geno Smith has gone three consecutive games without a turnover. His season ratio is 15 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, and, quite frankly, he's been one of the NFL's most consistent quarterbacks. While his fantasy output isn't tremendous, he often avoids his floor.

In Week 12, Smith faces the Dolphins. In Week 7, Smith went 23-for-30 for 287 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Two negatives make a positive, right? That's what might happen in this battle of two bad teams.

Projected Statistical Leaders

Attempts: Joe Burrow (39.1)

Completions: Joe Burrow (29.0)

Passing Yards: Joe Burrow (329.3)

Passing Touchdowns: Joe Burrow (2.75)

Interceptions: Jordan Love (0.89)

Rushing Yards: Jayden Daniels (41.9)

Anytime Touchdown: Josh Allen (27.6%)

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