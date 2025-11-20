Fantasy Sports

Week 12 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones vs. Jaxson Dart

Week 12 fantasy football managers face a tough Start ’Em, Sit ’Em decision between Daniel Jones and Jaxson Dart, as both dual-threat quarterbacks enter the weekend riding elite scoring consistency and high fantasy ceilings.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The best fantasy quarterbacks offer value in both rushing and passing, which also helps their consistency and floor. At the same time, offensive weapons drive NFL teams' ability to move the ball and score. The Indianapolis Colts bring an elite running back supported by a dynamic core of receiving options. On the flipside, the New York Giants bring below league-average talent to the running back, wide receiver, and tight end positions. 

Week 12 Fantasy Football Start-Sit: Daniel Jones vs. Jaxson Dart

2025 Fantasy Football Sleeper: Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colt
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

For any fantasy drafter cheating the quarterback position, Jones has been a great waiver wire find in shallow leagues this season. He sits fifth in quarterback scoring after 10 weeks (229.35 fantasy points), scoring more than 20.00 fantasy points in his last five contests (25.60, 25.10, 25.90, 22.50, and 20.05). 

Jones has a passing touchdown in each of his 10 starts while chipping in with five scores on the ground. His completion rate (69.9%) and yards per pass attempt (8.3) grade well while only a pace to gain 4,763 combined yards with 34 touchdowns.

2025 Quarterback Fantasy Points Against
Shawn Childs

The Chiefs have the fourth-best defense vs. quarterbacks (175.10 fantasy points), with quarterbacks scoring 11 touchdowns. 

  • Justin Herbert (318/3)
  • Jalen Hurts (115 combined yards with one touchdown)
  • Russell Wilson (187 combined yards)
  • Lamar Jackson (195 combined yards with one touchdown)
  • Trevor Lawrence (275 combined yards with three touchdowns)
  • Jared Goff (203/2)
  • Geno Smith (67/0)
  • Marcus Mariota (241 combined yards with one touchdown)
  • Josh Allen (292 combined yards with three touchdowns)
  • Bo Nix (295/0)

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Over his last five starts, Jaxson Dart has been an even better fantasy option (25.55, 32.25, 21.35, 29.15, and 29.70) than Daniel Jones while extending his 20.00 fantasy points streak to seven starts. New York expects Dart to play this week after sitting out Week 11 with a concussion. He’s scored a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games (six touchdowns) while having an excellent TD to INT ratio (10:3). 

2025 Quarterback Fantasy Football Points Against
Shawn Childs

The Lions will give up touchdowns (21) to quarterbacks. They rank 21st among defending quarterbacks (215.95 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. Offenses gain 6.8 yards per pass attempt and 3.4 yards per rush by quarterbacks.

  • Jordan Love (188/2)
  • Caleb Williams (234 combined yards with two touchdowns)
  • Lamar Jackson (323 combined yards with three touchdowns)
  • Joe Flacco (184/0)
  • Jake Browning (282 combined yards with three touchdowns)
  • Patrick Mahomes (289 combined yards with four touchdowns)
  • Baker Mayfield (228/1)
  • J.J. McCarthy (155 combined yards with three touchdowns)
  • Marcus Mariota (213/2)
  • Jalen Hurts (166 combined yards with one touchdown)

Daniel Jones vs. Jaxson Dart Week 12 Start-Sit Verdit

The Colts have the better offense in this exercise, giving Jones plenty of chances to score fantasy points. On the downside, Jonathan Taylor is such a beast scoring touchdowns, which restricts the explosiveness of their quarterback, especially in a challenging matchup. 

As a result, Dart is my choice in this start/sit decision. The Giants should chase on the scoreboard, giving their quarterback plenty of chances to pass the ball, while also leveraging his built-in floor in the run game. 

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em