Week 12 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones vs. Jaxson Dart
The best fantasy quarterbacks offer value in both rushing and passing, which also helps their consistency and floor. At the same time, offensive weapons drive NFL teams' ability to move the ball and score. The Indianapolis Colts bring an elite running back supported by a dynamic core of receiving options. On the flipside, the New York Giants bring below league-average talent to the running back, wide receiver, and tight end positions.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Start-Sit: Daniel Jones vs. Jaxson Dart
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
For any fantasy drafter cheating the quarterback position, Jones has been a great waiver wire find in shallow leagues this season. He sits fifth in quarterback scoring after 10 weeks (229.35 fantasy points), scoring more than 20.00 fantasy points in his last five contests (25.60, 25.10, 25.90, 22.50, and 20.05).
Jones has a passing touchdown in each of his 10 starts while chipping in with five scores on the ground. His completion rate (69.9%) and yards per pass attempt (8.3) grade well while only a pace to gain 4,763 combined yards with 34 touchdowns.
The Chiefs have the fourth-best defense vs. quarterbacks (175.10 fantasy points), with quarterbacks scoring 11 touchdowns.
- Justin Herbert (318/3)
- Jalen Hurts (115 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Russell Wilson (187 combined yards)
- Lamar Jackson (195 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Trevor Lawrence (275 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Jared Goff (203/2)
- Geno Smith (67/0)
- Marcus Mariota (241 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Josh Allen (292 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Bo Nix (295/0)
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Over his last five starts, Jaxson Dart has been an even better fantasy option (25.55, 32.25, 21.35, 29.15, and 29.70) than Daniel Jones while extending his 20.00 fantasy points streak to seven starts. New York expects Dart to play this week after sitting out Week 11 with a concussion. He’s scored a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games (six touchdowns) while having an excellent TD to INT ratio (10:3).
The Lions will give up touchdowns (21) to quarterbacks. They rank 21st among defending quarterbacks (215.95 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. Offenses gain 6.8 yards per pass attempt and 3.4 yards per rush by quarterbacks.
- Jordan Love (188/2)
- Caleb Williams (234 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Lamar Jackson (323 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Joe Flacco (184/0)
- Jake Browning (282 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Patrick Mahomes (289 combined yards with four touchdowns)
- Baker Mayfield (228/1)
- J.J. McCarthy (155 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Marcus Mariota (213/2)
- Jalen Hurts (166 combined yards with one touchdown)
Daniel Jones vs. Jaxson Dart Week 12 Start-Sit Verdit
The Colts have the better offense in this exercise, giving Jones plenty of chances to score fantasy points. On the downside, Jonathan Taylor is such a beast scoring touchdowns, which restricts the explosiveness of their quarterback, especially in a challenging matchup.
As a result, Dart is my choice in this start/sit decision. The Giants should chase on the scoreboard, giving their quarterback plenty of chances to pass the ball, while also leveraging his built-in floor in the run game.