As we shake off the Thanksgiving cobwebs and try to work off that turkey weight, it's time to look at the weekend slate for Week 12. This week's Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision gives us two rookie wideouts on the Cleveland Browns to choose between as we examine KC Concepcion vs. Denzel Boston. Both have had solid rookie seasons, while also bringing very different playing styles to the equation.

Let's dig into each player's season-long production, recent play, and upcoming defensive matchups as we try to make heads or tails of this Sunday Night Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision for Week 12.

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) celebrates with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a touchdown against Houston Texans during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Browns rookie slot receiver KC Concepcion has turned into QB Deshaun Watson's most reliable weapon this season, and has now caught 40 balls for 458 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on the year. He's also rushed 14 times for 43 yards, so the Browns are scheming ways to get the ball in his hands. While Concepcion offers a bit more fantasy value in PPR leagues, he's still a solid option in all fantasy leagues and comes in ranked as WR35 in our Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings.

Concepcion will get a great fantasy matchup on Sunday Night Football, as the Las Vegas Raiders have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. Concepcion will operate out of the slot on Sunday night, which should give him a bit of a fantasy advantage over Boston, as the Raiders have struggled to contain slot receivers all season.

WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denzel Boston offers a stylistic juxtaposition to Concepcion, bringing a big-bodied approach more in line with a traditional outside "X" receiver. Through 10 games this year, Boston has posted 33 receptions, 523 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. While he doesn't offer the PPR floor that Concepcion does, Boston is more of a vertical threat and offers more touchdown upside than his rookie counterpart. Though he's coming off a lackluster Week 10 in his last time on the field, we still have him ranked as a flex play for Week 12.

While Boston gets to face the same porous Raiders secondary that Concepcion does, he's also dealing with a quad injury and is currently questionable for Sunday night. While his fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on his injury designation in advance of kickoff, the injury uncertainty doesn't help his case in this Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.

The Final Verdict

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) runs into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown catch and run against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start KC Concepcion

While Boston offers big-play potential, he's a bit too much of a risk between his injury worries and his boom-or-bust playing style. Concepcion offers a higher floor in PPR leagues, has been playing better as of late, and also should be able to take advantage of a Raiders secondary that is weaker on inside throws than they are at defending the boundary. While both Browns' rookies are solid flex plays for Week 12, we're firing up KC Concepcion in this Sunday Night Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision for Week 12.