Daniel Jones, Tyler Warren, and Three More Week 13 Fantasy Bust Candidates
As we head into Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season, several big-name fantasy stars are carrying far more risk than their strong ESPN PPR projections suggest. A mix of tough matchups, recent performance slumps, volatile usage patterns, and lingering injury concerns has put some typically reliable options in dangerous territory.
Because of these red flags, a handful of high-profile players look especially vulnerable to disappointing fantasy managers this week. Below are five notable names with solid projections who may be better off on your bench than in your starting lineup.
Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones - Week 13 Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2
Daniel Jones has been dealing with a fibula injury, reportedly a fracture, and he faces the Texans’ defense this week, which ranks number one vs. QBs in fantasy points allowed. This season, Jones has been a revelation, leading the Colts to an 8-3 record and ranking QB9 in fantasy, averaging 19 points per game.
However, his last three performances have all fallen short of his Week 13 projection of 17.2 points and his season average of 19. He scored 14.08 in Week 9 vs. the Steelers, 15.5 vs. the Falcons, and 16.84 vs. the Chiefs (the Colts had a Week 11 bye). Given his recent struggles and injury concerns, Daniel Jones should be sat this week.
New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson – Week 13 Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7
TreVeyon Henderson has been playing well and is expected to continue out-snapping Stevenson, as he did in Week 12—the first time he started with both players active this season. In Stevenson’s return from injury, he managed just 2 fantasy points on 6 carries for 5 yards, adding 1 catch on 2 targets for 5 yards. Stevenson played only 22 snaps (31%), compared to Henderson’s 46 snaps (65%).
Henderson was solid in Week 12, scoring 11.1 fantasy points on 18 carries for 66 yards, plus 3 catches on 4 targets for 15 yards. Expect Henderson to continue dominating snap share in Week 13 against the Giants, with Stevenson limited to a much smaller role and likely to underperform again.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren – Week 13 Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8
Jaylen Warren has been splitting carries 50/50 with Kenneth Gainwell this season, but Gainwell has clearly been the better fantasy running back over the past two weeks. In Week 11, Gainwell scored 29.5 fantasy points on 9 carries for 24 yards, adding 7 catches on 8 targets for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns. In Week 12, he scored 18.2 points on 10 carries for 92 yards, while adding 6 catches on 6 targets for 30 yards.
Over the same stretch, Warren had 8.7 points in Week 11 on 19 carries for 62 yards, with 2 catches on 2 targets for 5 yards, and 12.8 points in Week 12 on 18 carries for 68 yards, including a touchdown. Based on these performances, Gainwell is the running back you want to start in Week 13 against the Bills. His increased involvement in the passing game boosts his fantasy ceiling, while Warren should stay on your bench.
Indianapolis Colts TE Tyler Warren – Week 13 Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3
Similar to Daniel Jones, Tyler Warren has been a standout in his rookie season, but his fantasy value is directly impacted by Jones’ fibula injury. Warren ranks TE4 in fantasy, averaging 13.3 points per game this season.
Recently, Warren has been in a small slump, scoring less than 10 points in 3 of his last 4 games: 9.3 in Week 8, 7.6 in Week 9, and 9.5 in Week 11. Adding to the concern, the Texans’ defense has allowed the 5th fewest points to opposing tight ends this season. If you have a better option at TE, it’s wise to leave Warren on the bench this week.
Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson – Week 13 Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5
Michael Wilson has been impressive over the last two weeks, pushing himself into fantasy relevance. He scored 33.5 points in Week 11 on 15 catches, 18 targets, and 185 yards, followed by 21.8 points in Week 12 on 10 catches, 15 targets, and 118 yards. These were the first two games all season in which he scored over 10 fantasy points.
However, these performances came with Marvin Harrison Jr. absent, and Harrison is set to return to the Cardinals’ starting lineup in Week 13 after being limited in practice all week. With the Cardinals facing the Buccaneers, it’s wise to leave Wilson on the bench and find a better option this week.