Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 13: Jameson Williams vs Michael Wilson
This week’s fantasy football start/sit spotlight features two talented wide receivers: Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions and Michael Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals. Both players offer significant upside and the potential for big performances in Week 13. Here’s a breakdown of who to start and who to leave on the bench this week.
Detroit Lions Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams is currently WR33 in fantasy football, averaging 10.7 points per game. This week, he faces a potentially tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed the ninth-fewest points to opposing fantasy wide receivers this season.
Williams is typically a boom-or-bust receiver, capable of explosive games but also dud performances. In his 11 games this season, he has posted five games with at least 16.6 points but six games under 10 points. Last week, he failed to haul in any of his three targets against the Giants.
Despite the inconsistency, his volume is encouraging for fantasy managers. Williams leads the team in wide receiver snap counts with 626, narrowly edging out Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has 623 snaps on the season.
Arizona Cardinals Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson is currently WR39 in fantasy football, averaging 9.7 points per game. It’s been an unusual season for Wilson, as nearly all of his production has come in the last two weeks. From Weeks 1–10 (nine games), he averaged just 5.7 fantasy points per game.
Wilson broke out in Week 11, posting 33.5 points on 15 catches, 18 targets, and 185 yards. He followed that up in Week 12 with 21.8 points on 10 catches, 15 targets, and 118 yards. This spike in production came with Marvin Harrison Jr. missing the last two games, giving Wilson increased opportunities.
With Harrison Jr. set to return, Wilson’s volume may decrease. However, in Week 13, the Cardinals face a favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have allowed the 10th-most points to opposing wide receivers this season.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Jameson Williams vs Michael Wilson in Week 13
We’re rolling with Jameson Williams over Michael Wilson in Week 13. While Wilson has performed well over the past two weeks, the potential return of Marvin Harrison Jr. could limit his production. Williams’ big-play ability and consistent role in the Lions’ offense give him the edge, even though he's been boom or bust at times and faces a more difficult matchup. Start Williams with confidence and leave Wilson on the bench.