Joe Burrow, Chris Olave, More NFL Player Props to Optimize Start-Sit Decisions in Week 13
One of the most useful tools fantasy football owners have at their disposal is the DraftKings Sportsbook player props for our fantasy players. Las Vegas tends to know a lot more than your average fantasy player. Because of this it makes sense to look at what they are projecting to happen on any given week based on their lines and odds, and consider that when we are setting our fantasy football lineups. This is what examining the DraftKings Sportsbook player props is telling us in Week 13.
QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Passing Yards 260+ (+101)
Las Vegas seems to have no concerns about Burrow being rusty after missing so much time. His passing yards line of 260+ is a big line for his first game back, and the fact that Tee Higgins won't be playing in this game. This is great news for Ja'Marr Chase owners and leads us to believe that there will be another solid option at pass-catcher for the Bengals. Andrei Iosivas and Mike Gesicki are the most likely to fill that role.
QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Passing Yards 210+ (-108)
Based on this line, Vegas believes that Dart is a significant step back from Jameis Winston for the New York Giants' pass-catchers. They do not expect him to come close to matching what Winston has been able to do as far as yardage totals go. This could make fantasy owners hesitate before starting New York pass-catchers like Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton.
RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Rushing Yards 40+ (+133)
With Isiah Pacheco expected back this week, DraftKings is projecting this to go back to being a split backfield with Hunt leading it in Week 13. Pacheco has a line of 30+ (+102). This is not good news for fantasy owners who have been relying on Hunt since Pacheco got injured, or were relying on Pacheco before he got injured. This suggests that this could be a backfield to avoid this week.
RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Rushing Yards 40+ (-130)
This is another backfield that Vegas views as almost an even split. Kyle Monangai's line is set at 40+ (+121). That leaves Swift with a very slight edge on his yardage totals this week. If this does end up being the case, it could crush the value of both the Bears' running backs. You may want to reconsider starting either of these running backs if you have other options.
WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Receiving Yards 60+ (+105)
Watson is being viewed as the top wide receiver in Green Bay. If you are looking to get a part of this passing attack on Thanksgiving, Vegas believes that Watson is the guy you should target.
WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Receiving Yards 80+ (+123)
This is a high number for Olave. It stood out to us when we saw it. Digging deeper, Tyler Shough is also projected to throw for more yards than Tua Tagovailoa, and Olave is projected to pile up more receiving yards than Jaylen Waddle. This suggests that DraftKings Sportsbook believes that the Saints are going to be forced to throw the ball a lot this week, and the loss of Alvin Kamara could benefit Olave.